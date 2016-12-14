YA Are You Hooked? -- Critique Guidelines

Enjoy!
General guidelines for critique on MSFV:
- Please leave your critique for each entry in the comment box for that entry.
- Please choose a screen name to sign your comments. The screen name DOES NOT have to be your real name; however, it needs to be an identifiable name. ("Anonymous" is not a name.)
- Critiques should be honest but kind, helpful but sensitive.
- Critiques that attack the writer or are couched in unkind words will be deleted.*
- Cheerleading IS NOT THE SAME as critiquing. Please don't cheerlead.
- Having said that, it is perfectly acceptable to say positive things about an entry that you feel is strong. To make these positive comments more helpful, say why it's a strong entry.
- ENTRANTS: As your way of "giving back", please critique a minimum of 4 other entries.
*I can't possibly read every comment. If you ever see a comment that is truly snarky, please email me. I count on your help.
Thanks for the opportunity! Can we thank the people who commented on our posts, or is it supposed to remain anonymous?ReplyDelete
You're welcome, Mary Kate! :) It's fine to thank people, but keep in mind that most commenters aren't going to check back, so they may never see your comments.ReplyDelete
Thanks for another great critique session, Authoress!ReplyDelete
An instructive post. People to really know who they want to reach and why or else, they'll have no way to know what they're trying to achieve. People need to hear this and have it drilled in their brains..ReplyDelete
