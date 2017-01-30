Call For Submissions: Non-chosen Entries For ON THE BLOCK

At any rate, I'm opening submissions for up to 30 entries from people who entered ON THE BLOCK, but whose excerpts were not chosen for the auction. If you'd like some feedback on your logline and first page, now's your chance!
Here's the skinny:
- This critique round is for ON THE BLOCK entrants ONLY.
- Please use THE SAME TITLE as you used when you entered, as I will be checking. If your entry title doesn't match a legitimate entry from the contest, your submission will be disqualified.
- Your entry should include your logline, followed by your first 250 words.
- Note: There is no need to include things like "logline" or "first 250 words". I just have to go through and delete all that stuff, and I'd rather not have to. Please simply include the requested material without labeling it.
- It will be most beneficial to you if you submit your logline and first page exactly as you sent it to me. That way, you can get a critique on the actual content that was rejected.
- HOWEVER, if you have since revised and would prefer feedback on your newer version, that's okay, too. Please keep the logline the same, though.
- In addition to public critique, your entry will also receive feedback from at least one published author. The list of authors will be posted later this week.
- Submissions will open THIS THURSDAY at 8:00 AM EST.
- To enter, GO HERE.
- Submissions will remain open for 24 hours or until 30 entries are received, whichever comes first.
If you have any question, please leave them in the comment box below!
