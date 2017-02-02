An Authoress Interview

I've been honored with an interview at Unplag.com. Please do stop by and take a peek!
GO HERE TO READ THE INTERVIEW.
Also? I'm opening ONE SLOT for Premiere Critique this month -- first come, first served.
The Critique includes:
*detailed line edit of your first 75 pages
*editorial letter
*guaranteed 1-week turnaround
The cost is $260, payable via Paypal in 2 installments.
No first drafts. (I mean it.)
Email me at authoress.edits(at)gmail.com if you're interested!
Nice interview! It's much easier to submit something for review anonymously especially that first time. What I like about the folks here is that the commenters are helpful and choose their words thoughtfully when critting.ReplyDelete
Gah, the audacity of the jazz stealer! I had someone plagiarism my work once. The worst thing was they copied my dedication to my late uncle. That broke my heart.
Great interview with Unplag Blog. I can’t tell how many times your blog has help me and picked me up. I look forward to every Friday to see what you have written about yourself, helpful ideas and others you have become successful. I thank the day you started your blog, and I know there are others that feel the same way.ReplyDelete