Call For Submissions: Public Brainstorm

We had a round of Public Brainstorm a couple years ago, and then it fell off my radar. This week, I'm resurrecting it!
You know how, sometimes, you get really stuck on a plot point, to the point where you are despairing of its ever resolving itself? We've recently talked about how our brains figure out (sometimes unusual) ways of breaking through--but don't you just wish, sometimes, that you could bounce your problem off a fertile mind or two, to brainstorm your way out of the corner?
Well, this is my attempt at providing just such a forum. There is SO MUCH CREATIVE ENERGY HERE. Let's tap into it to see if we can help some of our fellow soldiers-of-the-pen get through a tough spot.
Here's how it will work:
1. I will accept 10 entries (first-come, first-served). Enter HERE.
2. Include a short blurb for your novel so that we understand the premise.
3. Briefly outline your problem--your stuck place--and what you're not able to figure out.
4. Our fellow writers will offer their ideas to you in the comment section.
5. THIS IS IMPORTANT: As folks leave their ideas, don't come back and tell them why their ideas won't work--UNLESS it is posed as a question! For instance, if someone says, "What if she finds the bloody razor after the donkey relay? Would that throw off your time line?" In this instance, it's fine to answer yes or no, and engage in dialogue. But please don't be a Negative Nellie and punch down other people's brainstorms. Read, absorb, let your brain start quietly ticking.
6. The entries will post tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.
So, basically, your entry will look something like this:
TITLE: Seven Dead Spiders
GENRE: YA Thriller
BLURB: Sven is a 17-year-old genius headed for an Ivy League school--until he starts murdering people in his sleep.
So we're at the point of the story where Sven realizes he's been planning (in his dreams) to kill his girlfriend Flopsy. It's the middle of the night, and Flopsy is knocking at Sven's back door. The problem is that I can't come up with a compelling motive for her to be there. They just had an argument earlier in the day, but it's not in Flopsy's character to come running over in the middle of the night just to apologize.
Got it?
Ask your questions below! I will open the submission window at 1:00 PM EASTERN TIME (NYC) TOMORROW, and will close it after we have our 10 entries.
This is the coolest idea ever!!!ReplyDelete
