On The Block Concession Crit #1

TITLE: Enthrall
GENRE: MG Horror
After Zac is kicked out of school for defending his moms, a renovation job leads their family to an old hospital. Zac encounters a ghost in the building who warns him of trapped spirits. When one of his moms grows extremely ill and his sister begins acting strangely, Zac realizes he’ll have to free the ghosts to keep his family safe.
Moving to an old hospital in the middle of nowhere isn’t how I wanted to spend my winter break.
“This place is falling down,” I say. Strips of white paint hang from the porch pillars. The building has three levels and most of the windows facing us are cracked and broken. For a minute, I think I see movement in one of the upstairs windows. Just a flash of something, there and then gone.
“Don’t even start, Zac,” my mom Bree says. “You made your bed. . .”
She’s telling me it’s my fault we’re here. Sure, I hit Jarred Petersen. And hit him. And hit him. Once I finally started hitting him, I couldn’t stop. I wanted to make sure he never said bad things about my moms or my sister again. “You took the job here,” I tell Bree. I don’t call her “Mom” like she wants. She’s never felt like much of a mom.
My other mom, Sofía, sighs. “Vamos, guys. Could we just get the door open?”
My twin sister Zadie fumbles with the keys. I carried her suitcase so she could open the door for us. “I’m trying,” Zadie says, fitting the key into the lock and turning the knob.
She pushes hard on the door. Hinges creak and it swings open. Bree steps past her and flicks the lights on. We follow Bree, walking into our new house. It smells dusty and old.
Fantastic first line! That drew me in right away. This is a really strong opener, so I'll be a bit nitpicky with it. :) With his moms, to avoid the clunky "my mom" and "my other mom," I would simply introduce Bree as Bree and then keep the explanation of why he doesn't call her "mom." And then for Sofia, I wouldn't even use her first name. Just introduce her as Mom or Mama or whatever he calls her. You've got really strong voice in the third paragraph, so if you wanted to beef up this opener, I'd make sure to pull that voice through the other paragraphs. Maybe instead of smelling "dusty and old" it smells like something more personal to the main character. Same with the paragraph where he's describing the outside of the hospital. I'm really intrigued about how he defended his moms but at the same time doesn't seem to have a good relationship with one of them. That and the fact that they're going to live in the creepy hospital and the hint of a ghost would definitely keep me reading! Best of luck with this!

-Gail Nall
-Gail Nall
Gail, thank you so much for these great ideas! I'm too tired to think clearly and begin re-writing tonight, but you've made me want to. ;) I appreciate your thoughts and your time so much.
Like the concept here! In general, and I like the writing.
The first page, however, brought up a few questions for me. Is Sofia not his really mom either? Are the kids adopted? If so, I think that should be mentioned. If not, consider instead of "other mom" "real mom".
windows facing us – Question: Are there windows facing away from them? I can't picture this.
Is this hospital both a job and their home? This might be answered later, but early on I'm confused, but that's not biggie.
Hi, H.R.--thanks so much for your thoughts/questions. I'm happy to answer questions if you'd like, but for now, I'm going to use them as areas where I should clarify/rethink how I've written things. Thank you!
So, yeah. I'm really into this. I would keep reading. Most of the questions I have are the good kind, the ones that make me want to keep reading to find out.
I was a little pulled out by the present tense. I'm already person who's not a fan of it, so unless it's done spectacularly so I don't notice it, I usually feel this way. I don't know that there actually is a lot of MG 1st person, present tense out there, so it's just something to be aware of, that you might get some push back on it. But I wouldn't overly worry about it.
Sarah, thank you so much for your positive comments and for the comment about the present tense. . .I hadn't even thought about it, and I think one of the other readers made a similar comment, so it's definitely something I need to rethink. Thank you so much for your thoughts!
I like the idea of this story, and the opening line is great. A few thoughts .... I feel there are too many 'voices,' and because we don't know anyone yet, I find all the conversation a bit jarring. I think, too, that there are too many conflicts introduced: the hospital move, the fight, a hint of a ghost, Zac's reasons for why he addresses him moms the way he does. I'd focus on Zac and the one event about to change everything (the hospital), and let the other elements introduce themselves in a more natural way.
I love ghost stories and I'm already rooting for the kid who beat up the asshat who insulted his mothers. (Please don't diagram that sentence.) Excellent job creating a sympathetic MC.
I'm not a fan of first present, so I wasn't drawn in. That is only a personal preference, though.
When you've typed "the end," I strongly suggest you go through the book to remove extraneous words. The last sentence here, for example:
We follow Bree, walking into our new house.
could be tightened thus:
We follow Bree into our new house.
It's tedious work, but little excisions like that over a whole ms really make it move along.
Also, how exactly does "old" smell to you? Upping the sensory description here would help to draw the reader in. Does the dust puff up around their feet and make them sneeze? Does "old" here smell like decaying bandages and sour disinfectant?
Good luck!
I really enjoyed this. The first line was killer, and I liked Zac's voice. I know a lot of people aren't a fan of the 1st person, but for a kid, this is great. Since people have already said a lot about the sample, I want to concentrate on the logline. I think it's waay too bulky, and can be a bit more streamlined. This might not be the best example, but...

EX: 13?-year-old Zac discovers that he must free the ghosts trapped in the abandoned hospital his family is renovating before they (insert threat of doom and gloom here)
EX: 13?-year-old Zac discovers that he must free the ghosts trapped in the abandoned hospital his family is renovating before they (insert threat of doom and gloom here)
This reads well, and the only thing that sticks out as a bit unwieldy is " I carried her suitcase so she could open the door for us." - I'd shorten this and just say "I was carrying her suitcase" or leave it out.