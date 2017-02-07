On The Block Concession Crit #5

TITLE: Designs of Euphoria
GENRE: YA Science Fiction
When seventeen-year-old Lottie discovers her first love is a genetically modified warrior loyal to an emerging AI, the only thing worse is the reason why.
I looked behind, barely able to see Dad buried between the sacks, hoping against hope that he’d stay there. Grains of sand whipped around us, scattering as we neared West Gate. A slow ache rippled through my shoulder blades as I turned back around. Everything hurt, everything always hurt, by the time we got to the gate. Even my hair hurt. I tugged at its knot, letting the tangled mess fall to my shoulders.
A ding on the transport’s front display called, igniting a faint orange glow. They’d identified us. Cursing myself for not moving sooner, I slammed the text closed and jumped from the makeshift perch. A hollow slip ran between the transport’s interior wall and flat deck. Two quick bangs and the rusty casing opened enough for me to hide the book inside. A good kick and it closed.
Upon sight, the warrior’s darkened silhouettes shifted, drawing electrified braided spears outward. Black synthetic leathers ran smoothly over their bodies, layered on top of the concealed source of their inhuman strength: exogear. More warriors watched from the top of the warded wall, hidden from view and lost in the depths of the sky.
Either the automatic alert or my frantic scurry woke Dad. He wrestled a bit as he made his way to the front of the transport, reeking from whatever he'd hidden under his dusty layers. “Charlotte, I’ve got this.” Barely more than a whisper, his voice sounded thick and raspy from drink and unsettled sleep.
So, I feel really ungrounded in this. There's too much world building, too soon, and so I don't know what's going on or where the characters are. The first sentence says she looks behind, and my first thought is "looks behind what?" which means I'm pulled out of the narrative before we even get to the end of the sentence. And then there's mention of sacks, and I guess they're traveling but I don't know if that means walking or driving or riding or what. So I just come away confused and lost.ReplyDelete
As for the logline I came away from that asking "why what?" and it took me another read through to understand why was referring to why he was loyal to the AI.
But, that said, the idea sounds intriguing to me and from what I can pick up of the setting, I like. I just think if you slow down and really ground the reader in the world, it would really help.
Because I'm not a regular reader of sci-fi, I thought that was the cause of my confusion. But you'll want to attract all kinds of readers, so I'll go ahead and offer a few comments!ReplyDelete
This has the potential to be an intriguing story. AI is something many are interested in, and a love story between a human and machine could be an interesting angle.
But I agree with Sarah that you do a lot of world-building very quickly. I couldn't figure out what they were traveling in, if the father was actually buried (as in dead),whether she was driving, what a transport was, what it looked like inside (where was the perch?), etc. You continue with so many other details: the book, the spears, the exogear, the father's drinking.
I concur that you just need to slow down. Maybe make a list of things you want to reveal 1.) about the world, 2.) about the characters and 3.) about the plot. Then dole them out sparingly. Draw your readers into the story with a few of the most intriguing details.
Good luck on your rewrite!
DurangoWriter (author Mandy Mikulencak)
Really strong, fluid writing throughout the excerpt. I also had problems getting grounded. I didn't know why Dad was buried between sacks (sacks of what?), if that meant he was dead, why Charlotte wanted him to stay there, etc. I didn't know where they were coming from or where they were going. A few more details to ground us in the story and the setting (maybe identify what the sacks are, and when Charlotte looks behind her, maybe she's looking back at wherever they came from?) could really help. The logline also confused me a bit, though the concept sounds really intriguing. If you can explain that the 'why' relates to the warrior's loyalty to the emerging AI, that should fix the confusion.ReplyDelete
I like where this is going, but I had a few problems keeping up.ReplyDelete
The first sentence makes me struggle too much. (And I hates to struggle.) Looked behind what? Sacks of what?
I also don't know what this means "I slammed the text" do you mean the book? When I read it, I didn't think textbook I thought text as in texting.
Upon sight … of what or is that comma not supposed to be there?
It's possible this is moving too fast--not pacing wise--but information wise. I also wonder if paragraph 1 and 2 would help ground us quicker if they were reversed.
This is confusing - I think mainly because of some wording choices.ReplyDelete
"Dad buried between the sacks" doesn't give us a clear mental image. Buried sounds like dead. Between the sacks means nothing to us. If he's buried UNDER sacks, maybe. And sacks of WHAT?
But you're nearing West Gate, so I think you're walking somehow. Through the desert, maybe, because there's sand.
But no, a transport. Okay ...
Then she slams a text closed - I have no idea what that means. A textbook? An electronic text (but how would you slam it?)
What's a hollow slip?
Now a warrior! Braided spears! Leathers! (I'm lost. Intrigued, but lost as heck. I feel as if I'm reading paragraphs at random, maybe from different books.)
Last paragraph, I get.
Please fix this. Because I really want to read it.
I love sci-fi, but I'm lost until the last paragraph. I cannot understand the world (because it has no context yet) and I can't define the threat. I need Charlotte's immediate conflict. Are she and her father in hiding? Stow-aways? Rather than focusing on the ship/tent thing, focus on the danger. What will happen if they are discovered?ReplyDelete