On The Block Concession Crit #6

TITLE: Aubrey's Adventures - The Gift
GENRE: MG Fantasy Adventure
Young Aubrey is upset leaving his friends and moving to a new town, however he makes new ones as he discovers his ability to communicate with the forest creatures. He must muster enough courage to warn his new town of an impending flood, without revealing his new friends informed him.
In a distant forest, the morning sun breaks over the mountain peaks, its rays sweeping softly along the tops of the trees. Suddenly a stiff spring breeze blows causing a wind gust to catch the woodland leaves and debris, swirling them in a circle around the trees. In one particular tree among the oaks and pines, very far up, in an enormous sycamore, is a branch with a huge gnarly hole bored into the trunk. As the wind settles, a large old plump owl waddles out onto the branch. She is a magnificent Great Horned Owl, known as Miss Pearl, to all woodland creatures. Standing there, ruffling her feathers, she taps her talons on the branch, then digs them in as the next warm breeze turns into a strong gust.
Meanwhile in a city far away, a young Aubrey sits on the edge of his bed, wearing his red plaid PJ bottoms. He clutches his father’s dog tags and gold cross dangling around his neck that were given to him only a year ago. Shaking his head, he mutters, “Why, why, what is Mom thinking? I don’t want to do this, it really stinks. This is my home and all of my friends are here.”
At the same time, Miss Pearl says, “Hmmm, there is something in the wind I haven’t felt for a very long time, long time. I’m not sure, but I believe something wonderful is about to happen very soon. I guess I will have to wait and see, wait and see.”
Sounds like a great premise! I wish we were introduced to Aubrey earlier - a first paragraph consisting solely of description doesn't quite pull us in. It picked up for me once you began telling us about Aubrey. Intriguing story!
So, I am not a fan of opening with description. Especially description of setting. I almost always find it boring. And I think it kind of is in this case, too, unfortunately. I wanted to start skimming almost immediately.
If Aubrey is the main character, I wish the story started with him and his conflict, instead of describing woods. Which, I mean, we've all seen woods. We don't really need them described. Especially since you only have one chance to wow your reader with an opening and this isn't really that wowing.
I'm also not a fan of the omniscient narrator. I think it CAN work, but it takes a lot of work to pull it off, and for me, it's not quite working. I don't know why we need both Miss Pearl and Aubrey's povs in these first few paragraphs and switching back and forth so quickly just kind of deflates any sort of tension that could be building.
But, I love the idea of an impending flood and a boy trying to save his town. That sounds awesome.
I, too, love the concept. But I agree with Sarah that openings with settings almost always bore the reader. We want to get to know Aubrey in that first page -- some kind of detail that will make us care about him and want to read on.ReplyDelete
I also agree about the omniscient narrator being one of the most difficult types to pull off. Plus, head-hopping between Audrey and Pearl can be EXTREMELY difficult to maintain. I know it's not a skill I possess -- so I lean to first person or third person limited (which follows only one character's interior space).
I do enjoy books where chapters switch character POV. Maybe that's an option for you?
This has great bones -- just needs some fleshing out and a decision about POV. Good luck with your writing!
DurangoWriter (author Mandy Mikulencak)
Awesome, fun concept! I agree with the other commenters that the first paragraph didn't work for me. If we start with Aubrey sitting on his bed, fiddling with his father's dog tags and lamenting about having to move, that sucks me in a lot more than the description of the forest. Also, is there a particular reason you're using present tense? I don't have anything against it, per se, but for this kind of atmospheric story, past tense might work better.
Aw! Communicating with animals—I'm in!
"Suddenly a stiff spring breeze blows," is a tongue twister that's hard to parse. Cut suddenly, it's not needed. I think the first paragraph would work better if Miss Pearl were introduced up front. You might also condense it so it's more inline with Aubrey intro, they seem unbalanced.
"In a distant forest" and "in a city far away" are such tropes that I suspect you're using them deliberately, but it's risky, and I'm not sure it works. All the description in the first paragraph makes it seem sluggish, but all we need here is a view of Miss Pearl and an idea of who/what she is. I'd keep this very short, and get to Aubrey faster (or start with him), because he's the one who will pull in readers. And then you'll have room for fitting in more on this page, because we do need more to get a feel for this book.ReplyDelete
I love the premise of your story, but I wasn't 'hooked' by the log-line or the first few paragraphs. I'm going to 'think out loud' here: Aubrey wakes. Does he have a ritual with the dog tags, something like a little prayer to his father or a gesture (like kissing the tags for luck before he crawls from bed)? A ritual will make Aubrey different. Rather than complaining about having to move (which felt trite), he could wake, perform his ritual ... and in a distant forest, an owl hoots (as if in reply).