ON THE BLOCK Concession Critiques

This is the stuff that GREAT WRITING is born from!
Keep your eye out for feedback from the following published authors:
Sarah Ahiers
Nancy Bilyeau
Sara J. Henry
Alice Loweecey
Mandy Mikulencak
Gail Nall
Peter Salomon
Nicole Wolverton
Here are the guidelines for critique for everyone:
- Please leave your critique for each entry in the comment box for that entry.
- Please choose a screen name to sign your comments. The screen name DOES NOT have to be your real name; however, it needs to be an identifiable name. ("Anonymous" is not a name.)
- Critiques should be honest but kind, helpful but sensitive.
- Critiques that attack the writer or are couched in unkind words will be deleted.*
- Cheerleading IS NOT THE SAME as critiquing. Please don't cheerlead.
- Having said that, it is perfectly acceptable to say positive things about an entry that you feel is strong. To make these positive comments more helpful, say why it's a strong entry.
- ENTRANTS: As your way of "giving back", please critique a minimum of 3 other entries.
*I can't possibly read every comment. If you ever see a comment that is truly snarky, please email me. I count on your help.
I think 2016 squashed everybody--man it was a tough year for so many people on a personal level! Looking forward to reading everybody's pages! AND good luck to everyone in 2017!ReplyDelete
For me personally, the year had some pretty amazing stuff in it, and I came out of it thankful and ready to move ahead! Right now, I just can't believe it's February already... O___ODelete
Hooray! It's so nice to hear about a good 2016! Gasp! And February? It came fast.Delete
I'm really enjoying reading the comments, and the PAs (published authors) insight on all the pieces. I know they probably won't see our thank yous and stuff, so please let them know how much it's appreciated.ReplyDelete
And thank you to you too!
And thanks to all the people who put there stuff out there. It's good stuff.