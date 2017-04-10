Aaaaaand Our Winners!

Here are Nicole's picks:
Honorable Mentions: Query, synopsis, chapter summaries and first 15 pages
Entry # 35 - Frigid
Entry # 41 - Vailen House and the Maraydon Seal
Entry # 44 - This Isn’t Shakespeare
Runners-up: Query, synopsis, chapter summaries and first 25 pages
Entry #9 - In Her Own Skin
Entry #23 - A Beastly Beauty
Entry #40 - Divine Architects
Grand Prize: Query, synopsis, chapter summaries and full manuscript
Entry # 1 - Saving Emmaline
Entry # 16 - Hidden Agenda
Congratulations! Winners, please email me at facelesswords(at)gmail.com for specific submission instructions.
GREAT round, everyone!
Congrats to the winners, runners up, honorable, and everyone who participated. I missed it all this time around.ReplyDelete