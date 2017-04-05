April Secret Agent #28

TITLE: The Traveler
GENRE: YA Time Travel Romance
People say you won’t know your power until it arrives. That unless a Seer or a Glimpser tells you, you’ll have no way of guessing what it will be. But ever since I was a little girl, I couldn’t shake the strange sensation that I could somehow travel through time. Like if I really wanted to, I could disappear inside myself, fold inside out, and end up somewhere else.
I just wasn’t exactly sure how to make it happen.
Of course, I also believed time travel to be an absurd idea, so I never said a word to anyone.
Then, one night when I was eight years old, I climbed into bed and fell asleep only to awaken terrified, outside on the frozen ground. In the inky blackness of night, I peered up at the sky, desperate for guidance from the Stars. But the only thing visible was a yellow-white sliver of moon. I stood, wondering if this was what it felt like to be dead.
Wearing only my light sleeping clothes, I wandered aimlessly through the frigid darkness. My teeth chattered uncontrollably and no matter how tight I hugged my arms around my chest, no trace of warmth remained. If I wasn’t dead, it certainly seemed like I might freeze to death now.
When faint yellow lights appeared in the distance, I urged my numb feet forward, following their glow. In time, I came upon an unfamiliar cottage nestled in the bare skeleton trees.
"Of course, I also believed time travel to be an absurd idea, so I never said a word to anyone." --> This line is a bit confusing, as it's unclear if time travel isn't part of the magic which obviously exists in this world, or if it's just a rare power.ReplyDelete
Also, I'm not oriented in the eight-year-old's world--what does the house where she lives look like? Is this a Lord of the Rings type fantasy world or an urban fantasy?
I like the setup concept: "I never believed in time travel, UNTIL...." but I was also bit confused about how time travel fits in to the other powers in this world. In this world, Seers tell people what their powers will be, but time travel isn't one of them? Tricky, this world building stuff!ReplyDelete