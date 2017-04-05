April Secret Agent #29

TITLE: Death is Fleeting
GENRE: YA Contemporary
Gym socks. Floor polish. Pencil shavings. Teen agony. The smells of Cannon High School. Probably any high school. But Millie Krup only knew this one.
She walked down the corridors through nearly visible electrical currents, the charges zapping and crackling between hundreds of amped bodies.
She was headed to Homeroom on a Tuesday, her craziest day of the week. Even though she’d scribbled her schedule in her planner months earlier, she knew it by heart now:
7 a.m. Bus to school
7:40 a.m. Homeroom
8:00 a.m. Chemistry II :-P
8:55 a.m. Algebra II :-P
9:50 a.m. Advanced Spanish !!!
10:45 a.m. Study period
11:40 a.m. Lunch
12:15 p.m. English Lit :0)
1:10 p.m. Art History :0)
2:28 p.m. Spanish Club !!!
3:42 p.m. Bus to the Pearl District
4:00 p.m. Work (at NorthWest Dispatch to earn money for the Spanish Club’s Barcelona trip)
6:35 p.m. Bus home
7:00 p.m. Dinner/Homework
It was sixteen hours of speed living. She normally loved the full day with every activity neatly filed into its time slot. Her mom had always called her “busy girl”. It was true. Frenetic schedules helped fill certain hollows in her life.
And she had dreams, big dreams: College, an awesome job, travel (SO much travel), for which she needed an impressive high school resume.
This particular Tuesday, though, dreams or not, her throat was scratchy, her slight body sluggish as if she moved through a wetland, her arms and legs catching on tendrils of aquatic plants while water filled her lungs.
So, while I love your main character and setup, I think the schedule being outlined is something a reader's just going to skim over. And I'm not sure you want to have something skim-worthy on page one. Maybe page two or later? I'd also change 4:00pm to Work at Northwest Dispatch, then put the info about the Barcelona trip in your paragraph about how she wants to travel.ReplyDelete
My other thought is that her dreams could be much more concrete. Which college? What job? Travel where? (Barcelona!) That could tell us so much more about Millie. And the seems like a girl with a specific plan.
I'd love to read about a girl like Millie, though - I'd definitely flip to page two!
I love the opening and the voice here. But I agree that the schedule encourages skimming-- we don't even know Millie yet, so readers may not care. I did like the line about 16 hours of speed living. Very nice.ReplyDelete
And maybe give us more sense of what's at stake here. Right now, I'm curious about the hollows in her life and her dreams, but I'm not sure what the stakes or why any of this matters.
I agree with the above comments. I did skim-over the schedule. Show don't tell. If there is a part of the schedule that is important to the story line then start the story there. Then it ties-in the schedule better. You can still drive home the point that schedules help her in some way but it will draw the reader in more to start in a different spot.ReplyDelete
That being said I like Millie as a character and you've piqued my interest to want to know more about her and her world.
Thanks everyone! Loving your feedback.ReplyDelete