April Secret Agent #33

TITLE: THE THROWBACK
GENRE: YA Fantasy
I closed my eyes. When I opened them, my old life had vanished. The new one is unrealistic, fueled by fear and amazement. She is the one who fills it with amazement and helps me face my fears. What happened was horrible, but it brought me to her, the only person I could ever truly love.
It’s only been a few days, but already I seem to be losing memories of what my previous life was like. I can only faintly remember getting up, going to school, and not having a care in the world. My life was unremarkably normal and easy, full of the happy faces of those who loved me.
I try not to dwell on what I have lost, except for the last few hours before it happened. Those hours are vividly clear, seared into my brain, rewinding and playing nonstop. Dad was making coffee, the strong stuff, always the strong stuff for him. Mom was cracking eggs and yelling for my sister to wake up. My fingers slipped five slices of crisp bacon from the plate on the stove.
“Jacob!” Mom’s voice was scolding, but her eyes were smiling. “This bacon is not for breakfast.” She pulled the plate out of my reach. “Did you take your shot?”
“Bacon should always be for breakfast.” I grinned, crispy crumbs clinging to my lips. “And yes; my butt is sufficiently pricked.”
Mom shook her head. “Don’t be a smart mouth.”
