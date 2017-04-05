April Secret Agent #34

TITLE: Letters of a Dying Misanthrope
GENRE: Adult Romance
PROLOGUE
Red and blue lights flashed across my blurry vision, like a macabre, dripping watercolor. The lights reflected in the floor to ceiling glass doors of the ER, reverberating into my head with a harsh pulse. My mouth opened and shut several times, any words I had hoped to speak died on my tongue. The pulsing grew louder, so loud that I could barely think. This wasn’t real. None of this was real.
A loud, manic, guttural scream burst through my chest, a banshee’s heartbreaking wail curling into the damp, night air.
My heart thumped painfully against my chest as I woke up drenched in sweat, my throat completely raw. Shaky hands fumbled with my water glass, spilling it all over my nightstand, all over my brand new paperbacks.
“Crap,” I croaked as I scrambled for socks, my comforter, anything to clean up my mess. Frustrated tears fell as I managed to rake my hands through my hair as my eyes scanned for the red and blue lights. Another sob broke through my pained throat as I fought to make the nightmare fade away.
CHAPTER ONE
Did everyone in Berkmore get together and decide to go to the post office at the same time? My palms started to sweat as my gaze slid across the parking lot, taking in all of the cars, the old men still shooting the breeze while propped up against their pickup trucks, the women loaded down with packages going exactly where I needed to go.
The opening lines are gripping. But there's o need to put it in italics. Also a lot of romances don't need a prologue, unless they're historical romances.ReplyDelete
You really need to ask yourself if there's a need for the prologue and can you just use the opening for chapter 1. Start right in the action instead of the prologue. The opening for Chapter 1 is more like your voice. It's a good voice and done well. You should stick with that instead of the omniscient POV. Hope this helps.