April Secret Agent #36

TITLE: GOLDEN CROWNS, CRIMSON THORNS
GENRE: YA Fantasy
The fishing net caught the stitches on the back of her hand with a stomach-lurching jerk. Synne bit off a curse and hauled the empty net in, blood trickling down the crook between her thumb and finger. There were only five stitches, but three had torn free, and the puckered flesh was even uglier now. Her mother had stitched it up only the night before, and she kept a tally of the scars on Synne’s calloused fingers. All scars and no ring.
Synne sighed and ignored the school of cod flashing in the water. Swaying in her perch on the prow, she pinched the cut together, wrapped a bit of cloth around her palm, and knotted it.
She glanced to the stern, but, thankfully, Captain Cam wasn’t watching. He didn’t allow her to swear like the crew did, but then again, he was her father. Rough hands were a fisherman’s trademark, but he still fussed over her every time a hook marred her fingers or the ropes burned blisters into her palms. Probably because his wife only gave him an earful over Synne’s marriage prospects.
She picked up her casting net and rubbed the wet fibers between her fingers. Her shadow stretched past the bow and over the waves, and she could look east without squinting. It was the end of the day.
The boat was her second home. She’d spent half of her seventeen years on it.
Enjoyed the description here. "All scars and no ring." I get the sense this is a strong character and I like it.ReplyDelete
I really loved this! The last line of the first paragraph was great. A quiet moment to start, but one that you gave a lot of meaning to in the details. She refers to Captain Cam's wife, and I wasn't sure if that was the same person as her mother.ReplyDelete
I can pick up from only so little that Synne is going to be a tough character. I want to know more and I really enjoyed the word placement as in this sentence for example "The fishing net caught the stitches on the back of her hand with a stomach-lurching jerk."ReplyDelete