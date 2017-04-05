April Secret Agent #37

TITLE: Kilroy Was Here
GENRE: YA Science Fiction/Speculative Fiction
Allow me to present you with two options for how to spend your prom night: 1) You spend the evening captivated by a warm and intelligent sandy blonde named Marlene Summers who is the essence of wholesome beauty; 2) You guard your post on the bank of a river, protecting the Earth from an alien invader because that’s what you’re paid to do.
Likely, you are saying to yourself the choice is a real no-brainer. You’d pick Marlene in a heartbeat. No questions asked. Only a person of suspect mental stability would choose alien combat over Marlene.
Yet, as I’m standing on this river bank instead of dancing with Marlene, I tell myself I’m a responsible human being who honors his commitments and follows through on a job. Most likely, though, I’m a person of suspect mental stability.
But, a job is a job, and I had been hired by a company called Corporate after answering an ad on Craigslist. Some kids flip burgers to make some cash in high school. Others deliver newspapers or mow lawns. I work security guarding what is known as a soft spot in the space/time continuum that can be breached by aliens who wish to invade Earth. Cool gig. Dangerous. Also very mysterious. The only name the company goes by is Corporate; even on the business cards. They didn't give me business cards. I really want business cards.
I get to play with cool toys, too, but you have to read the manuals first.
There's a lot of voice right away, which is awesome. I feel like I'm in your main character's head without missing a beat. The premise is intriguing and I definitely want to know more. My only criticism is the phrasing "suspect mental stability." I'm a little confused because I'm not sure of you mean like a suspect that's arrested or you meant to put suspicious. Anyway, awesome first 250 words! :)ReplyDelete
Oh my goodness! As an amateur alien enthusiast, I am geeking out over this opening so hard! I love the character's voice, and I love how much of a world you've created in a few words!ReplyDelete
You might want to play with the first line of the paragraph about Corporate to get rid of the passive voice, but I think a little passive voice here and there is fine, so it's not a big deal. So cool! Thank you for sharing!
Awww, man, I love this! Your narrator has a unique voice that's immediately identifiable.ReplyDelete
One thing: I'm not sure I buy calling the company just "Corporate." It seems a little overdone to me? Maybe go the other way and make it a ridiculous name to throw people off? But I might just be the outlier on that. =)