April Secret Agent #41

TITLE: Vailen House and the Maraydon Seal
GENRE: YA Contemporary, Adventure
Calden scribbled out Euler's Identity for the third time that morning. Even with a hundred students swarming around, searching anxiously for a seat in the high school auditorium, he kept with the equation and continued rearranging the variables:
e^πi + 1 = 0
The formula represented his family—at least his father said it did—with ‘π’ and ‘i’ denoting his two younger sisters, ‘1’ his father, Calden as the ‘e’, and his mother as the addition sign that held the family together. The identity was considered humanity’s most beautiful piece of math, and yet with the simple exclusion of the ‘1’, the entire equation fell apart. Calden thought up ways to balance it out, though without his father there, it seemed unlikely.
“Yo, anyone sitting here?” A familiar voice called from above. Calden looked up to see his friend Lorne, though in all honesty, they hadn’t said a word to each other all summer.
“Hmmm, can you at least say hi?” Lorne shifted Calden’s books off the adjacent chair and sat down.
“Simon, Carol, Mia—we all worried about you man. You get our calls?”
“I guess.” Calden kept at the equation, scratching out the ‘1’ several times over. Why’d the whole identity break down with one person gone! He drew lines and circles all over the page, burying his work in dark strokes of lead.
“Hey!” Lorne grabbed hold of his hand. “You okay man?” He leaned in and threw an arm over Calden. “Can we please talk about this after school?”
We have such a clear picture of the setting and main character from this first page. I love it. I will say that when we reach the dialogue, I kept getting confused about who was speaking. Specifically, I think "Simon..." can technically be tacked onto the end of the paragraph above it. If not, maybe a tag to show it's Lorne. I get ditching extra dialogue tags, but since the speaker usually alternates, I assumed Calden said that line, which threw me for a loop.ReplyDelete
No other comments, it's fantastic. Would definitely read.
I agree with Audrey. I got confused as to who was speaking, but this is a really cool opening. Calden's anxiety was palpable, and it got my blood pumping. The scene was clear, and left me eager to know more. It left me with a bit of a Dan Brown vibe. Best of luck to you!ReplyDelete
I love this!ReplyDelete
Everything.
I want to keep reading.
I was not confused, but, hey, we all read slightly left of center.
Well don :D
I like the urgency, I really get the sense that Calden is onto something. He seems to be so on to it that he's been ignoring his friends all summer.ReplyDelete
I do agree that the line beginning, "Simon, Carol, Mia..." is ambiguous about the speaker. Just pulling it up one paragraph easily solves this though, if it is Lorne speaking.
And since the "why'd the whole identity break down..." line is a question, it should probably end with a question mark. But I think you were trying to impart the urgency Calden feels, so take that advice with salt.
All in all, I quite like the beginning, and I would read on to the next page for sure. (Especially considering a synopsis or logline, would've already given us a sense of what we're dealing with here and its bound to be entertaining!)