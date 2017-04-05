April Secret Agent #42

TITLE: Vision
GENRE: YA Thriller
Something slithers down the back of my neck. I swipe at it, expecting a mosquito, but pull back a wet hand. “Why is it so hard to breathe?” I wonder, but my eyelids are too heavy. Just as my lashes dust my cheeks, my waist buzzes, jolting me awake. I kick off the quilt that’s suddenly suffocating me and make myself roll over. Two AM. Ugh, I’m too tired for this. I unclip the insulin pump from my pajamas and look at the screen. Thirty-two. Uh oh. I press the graphing button. My blood sugar’s been falling for over an hour — why hadn’t I woken up sooner? I reach for the juice box on my night table. Empty. I fall back onto the bed and fight against my eyes — they want to close so badly. Nope, gotta get up. I strain to lift my leaden head from the pillow. Blood is pulsing at my temples and I feel the thud of each struggling heartbeat vibrating in my chest. The tip of my tongue is already tingling with a numbness that would slur my speech if there was anyone here to talk to.
I listen for footsteps running down the hall, but no one is coming. Right, I remember, I’d made my mom turn off the pump alerts on her phone last week on my birthday. It was my present to her, although she didn’t see it that way.
You skipped #41?
Very suspenseful. I'm right there with her, feeling the growing panic. Two things: "Something slithers" makes me think she/he's in a cave, and I'm still not sure what it is by the end of the passage, which is fine, but maybe a tighter adjective. If she assumes it's a mosquito, wouldn't it tickle/flutter?
Also, there are a few unnecessary verbs that pull the reader ever-so-slightly away from the action: “Blood is pulsing at my temples and I feel the thud of each struggling heartbeat vibrating in my chest”/ Blood pulses at my temples and the thud of each struggling heartbeat vibrates in my chest. We’re a bit more there with her.
“Right, I remember, I’d made my mom turn off…” Right. I’d made Mom turn off…
This is a simple, realistic event portrayed with a LOT of drama. Damn, what happens next?
Hi JMK,
Thanks so much for your comments. You are totally right, I've already made the suggested changes. Thank you for pointing them out.
All the Best,
DKD
This passage instantly grabbed my attention. I'm really excited that you chose to address diabetes. I found the combination of "slither" and "mosquito" to be confusing. It might help if you make it more clear that the thing that is slithering is a bead of sweat. It took my brain a moment to catch up, but I got there.
Overall, this was a suspenseful opening that raised all the right questions to pique my interest and left me hungry for the answers. I was particularly interested in the relationship between the character and their mother. I wish I could read the rest! Best of luck!
Hi Bri,
Thanks so much for taking the time to comment on my page. I will definitely work on the imagery in the first sentence--thanks for your help!
All the Best,
DKD
Because this is labeled Thriller and the opening something slithers, I'm waiting for scary stuff to happen. Right. Now.
When it turns out to be her insulin levels, I can't shake the thought that something else is in her bed.
I think the others have already commented about this.
Otherwise, I love this opening. That she had Mom turn off the alerts is classic young adult apron-string cutting stuff.
Well done!
Good luck :D
I'm not in love with 'something slithers' as starting words. It calls to mind a snake or creeping bug bigger than a mosquito to me. Like a centipede or millipede. Ugh, yuck. Anyway, it's unclear to me what the slithering thing actually ends up being? Is it sweat? She's sweaty? Forgive the ignorance, I know nothing of diabetes personally.
Even without the knowledge, this passage totally conveys the problem our heroine faces with it. Being a thriller, I like how that juxtaposes against the idea that later she'll be slaying metaphorical dragons.
Also I think the first paragraph could be broken up into more paragraphs. It might pull the eye along better. Eyes moving quickly down a page would add to the reader feeling of 'what's going to happen next? Is she going to make it to the kitchen?'
I love the line about turning off her mom's notifications. Exactly what I would have done as a teenager. And I would be so very unhappy with my daughter asking the same from me. So great line there!