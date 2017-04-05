April Secret Agent #44

TITLE: THIS ISN'T SHAKESPEARE
GENRE: YA Romance
Our last night together we sit on the hood of my Taurus and gaze at the endless summer sky. He won’t be back for three weeks. Maybe it wouldn’t seem so awful if we hadn’t spent every spare minute together since we made up in July. Or if he was allowed to be part of the new millennium and have a cell or a laptop.
“Make a wish,” I say when the first star of the night winks at us. I wish for him to have a great first week at college and turn my eyes to the pale, crescent moon.
Twenty-one days. Four hours away.
I can’t think about that though. I can’t even imagine it. My body rises and falls as he breathes and I lose myself in the perfectness of being here in this moment, feeling his heat flood my back. A moment that tastes of forever and happily-ever-after.
Then I ruin it.
“How can you look at that sky and not believe in God?”
He’s twirling a strand of my long brown hair around his finger. “Stace…” There’s a tiny warning there. He won’t be dragged into that conversation again.
The reminder starts to crimp the edges of the perfectness.
Before the frown has time to fully form on my face, he kisses my shoulder, then slips his hands beneath my shirt to my bare stomach and the moment is all poetic again.
Then he ruins it by sliding his fingertips inside the waistband of my shorts.
Wow, I love this entry! It's filled with character (the mc clearly adores her bf, and has a very deep connection to God) as well as tension and pacing. I like that the bf is going off to college, a very relatable issue for teens to deal with, and it adds even more tension that he doesn't believe in using technology. Only suggestion I have (and I really had to try to find one): setting. Try to describe it a little more, just drop a few hints to let us know where in the US they are. :) Otherwise, fantastic job!ReplyDelete
Nice writing! I'm curious why he's not allowed to be part of the new millennium and find this kind of a big issue on top of their theological issue. Maybe the lack of cell phone and laptop is not a big deal and it's just something his parents won't let him have? If so, I'd clarify this with another line or a few words as it is unusual for a teen not to be plugged in these days. I'm also kind of wondering why she would bring up God right at this moment when her biggest issue is his going to college soon and how much she'll miss him. I think your writing is really strong, just seems like several major issues in only 250 words to bring up. I wonder if others will agree or if it's just me. Great job overall!ReplyDelete
I like where this is going.ReplyDelete
One suggestion: cut the opening paragraph and move it down...maybe to after Then I ruin it.
Lovely.
Good luck!