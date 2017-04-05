April Secret Agent #45

TITLE: STARS IN MY POCKET
GENRE: YA Dark Contemporary
The starry sky above weighs heavy as I skate along the roadside, dodging cars. This overpass has a magnetic force that draws me to it. Especially this time of year.
In seven days, I’ll trek to that painful patch of dirt where my parents died, hoping to see them once more. It's a walk I've made every November for the past five years that's gone from hope to hopelessness. I mean, to be honest, I’m only doing it because I think it'll bring me peace.
It hasn’t yet, and from where I stand tonight, peace is about as far away as Orion’s Belt.
In real life, the patch is a three-minute walk from my back porch that I take because the book I keep under my mattress says leaving my dead parents gifts will give me the chance to say I'm sorry. Yet every year, my hope of that happening wanes like the moon, so tonight to take my mind off the dirt, the sky, and my parents, I’ve dragged my buddy Jase onto the overpass for a Friday night skate. Broken street lamps here mean we can hide beneath the stars, doing whatever we want.
“Guy, come on, dude, let’s go to the Skatey P instead,” Jase whines. "This place is a speedway death trap. The park's gotta be more fun, plus everyone'll be there."
“And it'll be so bright, we'll have to stare at everyone's zits.” I razz my buddy, skating a fine line between sarcasm and apathy.
I love the imagery created in the first few paragraphs and the character's connection to the stars. There's longing there, sadness and enough foreboding that makes it interesting. Well done.ReplyDelete
Thank you, Jamie!Delete
Great beginning! The mood is set right away with the starry night sky and the force drawing the mc to the overpass, where his parents died.ReplyDelete
After his friend asks about going to Skatey P, though,the mc's response took me out of the scene. I like where he says 'And it'll be so bright." I think he should end his response there and then maybe insert some IM, perhaps, 'and I didn't want to be around lots of people under bright lights, especially this time of year when I felt so dark and desolate.' Or something like that. But I really like the way you start off the story, with the imagery and the mystery of how his parents died and why he cant' seem to say sorry.
Ooh...this is great insight! Thank you for the thoughts about that line and adding IM instead :)Delete
Hi! Biggest criticism I had with this entry: the last line. A lot of teenagers suffer from debilitating acne they can't control, and it's not nice for her to basically say she doesn't want to see them in the light. I was very into the scene, feeling bad for the mc and wondering how her parents died and why she was involved, but that completely turned me off. As someone who suffered from acne to the point where I had to start acutane, suffering embarrassment toad shame, I was very offended. I'd be careful how you word such things in the future, as you never know what teenagers you might hurt.ReplyDelete
Embarrassment and shame, not embarrassment toad shame LMAO!Delete
Thank you for your comments.Delete
I love the opening to this, the way the overpass draws the narrator like a magnet. Very nicely done. I like how we gradually find out where he's going and why.ReplyDelete
I agree that the last line is a bit off putting--I get that you're (I think) trying to show these two joking around with each other, but maybe choose something different for him to tease his friends about.
But I'm hooked-- very moody and intriguing.
Thanks, Patti. Moody and intriguing--yay!Delete
I will examine the acne line.
Thank you for your thoughts.