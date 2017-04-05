April Secret Agent #46

TITLE: A Maiden Innings
GENRE: Adult Romance
Rose knew she shouldn’t have tweeted. What a big mistake! It was supposed to be a joke. Now they were including his lawyers? It was a senseless risk she’d taken. And she knew it the moment she had typed it and sent it into the Twitterverse.
Dressed in a formal suit, the only one she owned, the same one she wore to funerals, interviews, school dinners, she sat examining her nails, restlessly tapping her foot on the shiny mahogany floor. All she’d done was proved him wrong. He wasn’t generous, kind or any of the things he claimed.
The men in tailored suits came in and Rose knew from their pinched faces she was in trouble.
“Miss Cavendish, I’m sure you’re aware that we can bring a defamation suit against you for what you tweeted a week ago.”
Rose felt the sweat trickle down her back. “Look, it was done in jest. I didn’t mean to hurt him. Tell them,” she nudged the only lawyer, she knew, her friend and co-member of the catechist’s association at church. She couldn’t afford legal counsel. Damn it, she was only a teacher for heaven’s sake.
“What my client is trying to say Mr. Gleason is that no harm was meant to Mr. Anderson. There’s no question of defamation, it’s not that he’s got a stellar reputation to begin with,” her portly friend, said with her shrill voice.
I really enjoyed this! I think you've done a great job with set up and pacing. My only thoughts are maybe not using the phrases "dressed in a formal suit" and "the men in tailored suits" so close to each other. You could say she was dressed in her itchy JCPenney jacket and skirt, or something similar. Also, toward the end, I was a bit jolted by the description of her attorney and then friend. Assuming they are the same person? Maybe pare down the adjectives at the very end "her portly friend said with her shrill voice". Use an action verb instead of "said with her shrill voice". Hope this helps. It's really compelling!
Hi! I really like the concept of this woman getting sued for something she said on Twitter (very realistic, in this day and age) and it makes me REALLY curious to see who the romantic love interest is, but the voice at the beginning has a younger, light-hearted feel to it. If that's what you're going for, it worked! If you're trying to set up a scene of tension and a grown woman getting sued, I'd consider changing your wording / voice a little. I'd suggest taking out the exclamation marks, and adding a bit more tension to the scene. Humor can be good in some cases (and it's clear you have a knack for writing humor) but if you're trying to make the reader nervous about the etc getting sued, show the mc herself worrying about. You've set up the conflict and stakes, but now add depth with her emotional response! The other issue is with run-on sentences. Be careful with those! Otherwise, great job :D
I like the concept here, but the wordiness of some of the sentences gets in the way of the impact. You can usually delete filter words like "she knew" and "she felt." So you could begin, perhaps with, "She shouldn't have tweeted."
You also have several sentences in that opening paragraph that say the same thing, roughly-- so maybe consider omitting some of them.
Maybe give us a sense of the stakes-- besides a lawsuit, could she get fired? Is she worried about going bankrupt? A sense of her emotions as well might help. Interesting premsie though.
I agree that you have a curious premise. I can imagine all sorts of trouble this woman will get into before the story's over.
However, I agree with the comments on voice. The narrative voice makes her sound young, but the word choice sounds older.
I do love the opening line. It's something I say to myself all the time. lol
Good luck!