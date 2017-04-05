April Secret Agent #47

TITLE: A Complex Solution
GENRE: YA Romantic suspense
With my hand poised over the knob, I stared at the door to room 104. My thudding heartbeat was the only sound in the silent hallway. Yesterday, I swore it was the last time. But here I was, late again. I just couldn’t make it here without a detour.
I blew out a breath, pulled back on the doorknob and poked my head in.
“Come in, Lexi,” said Mrs. Conti, a petite, stylishly dressed woman, who wore her dark hair in a bob. She had a soft, pleasant face and smiled as I closed the door.
Eighteen pairs of eyes turned towards me as I took my seat in the back. I kept my head down, crossed my arms over my chest and sank low in my seat. Steadying my breath, I tried to imagine that the wave of whispers rolling through the room had nothing to do with me, the freak-girl who was late again. Could they see through me? See my scars? I wasn’t going to be friends with any of them, but I had to get through my time at this place. I’d made a promise and I had to keep my word.
I sat with my head bowed for twenty agonizing minutes, counting the seconds to the bell.
At the end of the period I jumped up, but before I could run out, Mrs. Conti appeared at my desk. “Tomorrow, can you be on time, Lexi?”
I tugged my sleeves over my thumbs and winced. "Yeah."
Oooh, super compelling. I really want to know why she's always late. I don't really have ideas for what you could do better. Nice job!ReplyDelete
While there's a great sense of tension in the scene (she clearly doesn't want to be at school and there's a deeper issue than her being late) and the setting makes it clear where she's at (modern day), I'm not clear on the stakes. Is there anyway to include it earlier? Even if it's just a glimpse of the deeper conflict of the book to catch and keep the reader's attention, I think it would really take your first page over the top :)ReplyDelete
For me, the most compelling part is when she enters the room and then says 'I made a promise and I had to keep my word." I'm hooked there. The opening the door part is all right, and I like how you say she couldn't get there without taking a detour-- that raises all kinds of questions for me as a reader. But I wonder if there isn't a way to crank up the tension in the opening paragraph when she tugs open the door? Maybe you could move Mrs. Conti's line to after the paragraph where we see Lexi's reluctance to enter the room? (Just a thought).ReplyDelete
I think you've done a good job dropping us into Lexi's world. We hear her voice--full of caution and angst.ReplyDelete
I wonder if we knew more about the "promise" if that could clue us into stakes. Do we need to know Mrs. Conti's stylishly dressed? I'd cut that. If it's an important detail, add it later. What's immediately important is the protagonist and her goals and conflicts.
Good luck!