April Secret Agent #48

TITLE: Bits and Pieces
GENRE: YA Romance
My biggest failure is being born. My second is not mailing Mitchell Dobson’s birthday card. Two years ago, it was enough knowing that a guy with the collegiate world at his feet also felt crushed by doubt. No need to ruin a chance moment being a fangirl. He knew my photographs, said he liked them. Why not? His antics on the football field filled many of the frames. He seemed convinced that if I really loved photography, I should major in it in college.
Maybe. Until that day, I did love photography. For now, we tolerate each other because a sudden split would prompt questions I don’t want to answer, even with my best friend Zoe.
“You’re a real pro, Bits.” Zoe sits by my side in the afternoon shade of her screened-in porch, her laptop perched on her knees. “My parents will love these.” She scrolls through the images from her senior picture photo shoot. Even in black and white, her smile jumps right out of the image to wrap the viewer in a big hug. “You’ll get into CalArts for sure.”
“They’d have to give me major bucks. Waiving the application fee wouldn’t hurt either.”
“Your dad will find a job.” She throws an arm over my shoulder. The scent of her strawberry shampoo tickles my nose. “He just has to find the right one.”
Before we’re hungry and homeless, I hope. It would be too pathetic if Dad and I were evicted from our tiny garage apartment.
I love your first two lines! They really hook you. I would like to see the rest of the first paragraph flow logically from those two lines. I found the rest of that graph a bit confusing.ReplyDelete
I like how you set up what the protagonist wants right away and also a main obstacle. Nice job!
Hi! I love the first line (creates a real sense of voice) but I'm confused by the paragraph after that. What does not sending a birthday card have to do with Mitchell being crushed by doubt? Her photographs fill many of his frames...as in the frames in his bedroom? How does she know that? Are they dating? I do like that the main character's into photography, it adds depth to her characters! The descriptions are on point too, it paints a good picture of the scene.ReplyDelete
Oh wow, those last few sentences really set the stakes high! It's clear the mc wants to go to college but isn't sure she can afford it because her father's having a hard time with money. Well done! Also, I love the story of single fathers raising a family <3
You do a good job of showing the stakes at the end-- and weaving it in nicely through dialogue. It doesn't feel forced, but I get what the story's about and why this matters for the narrator.ReplyDelete
I agree with others that the opening line works-- but then I get a little confused about how the parts about Mitchell Dobson relate to them-- why does it matter that she didn't send his birthday card?
I almost wonder if the dialogue with Zoe could be the real start to this...
I agree with the previous commenters that the first two sentences are amazing, but they need more clarification in the following paragraphs. But other than that, I like the flow, and it sets up plot from the get-go.ReplyDelete