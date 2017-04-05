April Secret Agent #49

TITLE: LIONCLAD
GENRE: Adult Contemporary
An ocean wave was coming to devour the Isle of Man.
Eoin Wade waited on the Tower of Refuge ramparts. The stout, neatly bricked fortress glowed red and green under artificial spotlights. It sat on a patch of stone and sand four hundred yards from the shoreline of Douglas, the Isle of Man’s capital city. On the horizon, the jagged outline of the English coast peeked through the mist above the approaching wave. Every breath brought the tide a meter closer. Sixty more breaths to go, if Eoin was lucky.
At Eoin’s back stood a line of three-storey Victorian guesthouses. Vacancy signs creaked on their hinges. Pigeons shuddered under flake-painted eaves. The pre-dawn sky was salmon flesh in colour. There was still time until silver-haired shoppers and leather-clad motorcyclists filled the promenade behind him. Provided that the ocean didn’t fill it first.
Black hair trailed from Eoin’s oilskin hood. Salty air rushed through his trimmed beard, making his face itch. Heavy metal screeched from the earbuds hanging from his shirt collar. To think there was once a time, a long, yawning river of time, when he couldn’t stuff his head with Motorhead or Thin Lizzy. Was it from so distant an age, when letting music leak from little sponges into your ears would’ve been considered witchcraft? Of course, the centuries had flown by since Eoin’s longship first caressed these sands. Too many.
The most pointless thoughts stirred in Eoin’s head when he was afraid.
Hi! WOW, fantastic job with the setting / characters! I know we're in Victorian England, and I know there's some sort of fantasy element to it because there's a fortress and an enormous wave approaching. The only criticism I have is pacing. We've created this great sense of tension in the opening line - a wave to destroy Isle of Man! - but the sense of urgency gets lost in the description of the surroundings. Would there be any way to include those descriptions while keep up the pacing and drama? Maybe have him talk about how the wall will destroy fortress and x,y,x, that way we have stakes along with the urgent event of the wave! I hope these suggestions help! :)ReplyDelete
I love your set up! Beautiful details. I would start with an action verb in that first line, like "An ocean wave rushed to devour the Isle of Man." Instead of "was coming". I also thought there were a few too many adjectives midway through. They are all descriptive and wonderful, so I know hard to cut a few, but the number of them impeded the pacing a bit. Nice work!ReplyDelete
The setting is great and the descriptions are vivid, makes you feel like you're there. You may want to include some action. Something should also be happening, just to balance the beautiful scene. Otherwise, i look to forward to reading the rest.ReplyDelete
As others have said, I love the details. You have quite the way with words. I like the pigeons shuddering and the salmon flesh colored sky.You could consider adding other sensory details-- like smells or sounds-- this feels mainly visual.ReplyDelete
Also, your opening sentence is pretty powerful-- but then things slow down. Maybe adding a hint of tension into this description would keep us reading. Maybe include him counting his breaths, since you mention that.
I think your descriptions work well here.ReplyDelete
Because this is adult fiction, I think a slow beginning works. We are more patient than young adults. However, I feel somewhat cheated with that killer opening line. It is lost as my imagination fills to paint a picture of Eoin and his thoughts.
Also, it may only be me, but Eoin Wade waited tripped me. Is there another verb to use? Eoin Wade stood...squatted...shivered...etc.
I agree about the fantasy elements hiding here. The centuries-old ship suggests Eoin is ageless...maybe? I'm just confused/curious.