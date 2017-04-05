April Secret Agent #50

TITLE: The Wizard
GENRE: YA Science Fiction
I stared at Heath’s face hovering above me as I lay there on the gentle slope of my roof. The almost black night sky behind his head made him look as if he was floating in space. I let my fingers run across his cheek. I was so warm my skin was almost sweaty. My cotton shorts bared my legs to the air outside, and a quick, cooler breeze swept over us. I shivered, but still felt hot to the touch.
“Cold?” Heath asked me, sliding one hand across the skin on my waist under my shirt. The other reached up, and his fingers were in my hair. His legs between mine. I couldn’t answer him. The sound of my own voice would make things too real.
Heath and I were friends in name, but not in action. Because when he kissed me I forgot we didn’t belong together. Not in that lovey way. We meant not to. But we sometimes collapsed together into that brain-numbness of lips on lips and body pressed to body. Lately, I found myself waiting for the next time.
A loud screech cut through the air.
I froze.
The strange noise filled all the dark silence, a shrieking wave of sound slapping against my house.
Heath pushed up onto his knees. I sat up, craning my head.
“What was that?”
I like that we jump in with an emotional make-out scene (yay for romance!) but unfortunately, I don't get a sense of the main character, the setting, or the voice from these paragraphs. I have node if the mc is a guy or a girl - if the mc is gender fluid, then 100% props to you for executing it well! If he/she isn't, I'd find a way to clarify that sooner.
Also, we know she's on a roof, but is this in a modern day city, a fantasy world, is it potentially in outer space? Give us some context clues to help us understand the setting! :) That way, it adds background to the intense emotional scene happening (friends with benefits / friends to lovers is one of my favorite romantic arcs!)
All of these are suggestions to improve! Well done on crafting the tense, emotional scene :D
Lots of good physical details here-- showing details, so we get how the narrator feels.
There are a few places where stronger verbs would help. For example "I let my fingers run across his cheek"--"let" isn't that strong.
I also don't get a sense of time/place/location very clearly. This is labelled as Science Fiction- so is this near future? Way in the future? And are we in a city or out in the country?
I did like the line "The sound of my own voice would make things too real." Nicely done.
I agree with the above comments. I like the cool breeze/heat juxtaposition. I would take out "A shrieking wave of sound slapping against my house". You don't need it with the line "A loud screech cut through the air". (Pierced the night might work, too). Nice sexual tension! Good job!
Beautiful sensory imagery!
However, I agree with all of these other comments. Mostly: if this is sci-fi, I want it to feel sci-fi from the get go. This could be contemporary (making out, skin, rooftops, etc.). What is the hook that makes your story stand out? Can we get a sense of that in the opening?
Also, careful of the prepositional phrase overdose: Heath asked me, sliding one hand across the skin on my waist under my shirt.
How about: Heath asked me as his hand slid under my shirt.