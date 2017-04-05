Wednesday, April 5, 2017

For Writers: My Premiere Critique

It's been a while since I've posted information about the critiques I offer.  In addition to my normal, 30-page critique for $95, I occasionally open up a slot for a Premiere Critique, as time permits.

Right now, I'VE GOT AN OPENING!

Premiere Critique:

  • detailed line edit of your first 75 pages
  • editorial letter
  • guaranteed 1-week turnaround
  • $260 payable in 2 installments (via Paypal)
  • no first drafts 
  • all genres except erotica/erotic romance
  • all categories (MG, YA, NA, Adult)
  • specializing in science fiction, fantasy, and YA
These slots are always filled on a first come, first served basis.  If you are interested in the current opening, please email me at authoress.edits(at)gmail.com.
