Call For Submissions: FIRST KISS

We haven't done smoochies in a long time, so let's have at it!
A first kiss scene needs a delicate balance all its own. Have you accomplished it? Let your peers help you find out!
On FRIDAY, MAY 26 (tomorrow), submissions will open for a First Kiss critique round.
*Submissions will open at NOON EDT and will close at midnight.
*Your submission should consist of a BRIEF LEAD-IN (give us a setting for the scene) and an up-to 250-word excerpt that includes your characters' FIRST KISS.
*All categories (MG, YA, NA, Adult) will be accepted.
*NO EROTICA. My intention is always to keep this site PG-13, in honor of my younger readers.
*Submit your entry HERE.
*The bot will choose 25 entries after the submission window closes. The entries will post on the blog on TUESDAY, MAY 30 for public critique.
Questions? Ask below! Looking forward to reading your kisses. :)
