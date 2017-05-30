First Kiss #1

TITLE: In This Fateful Hour
GENRE: YA Supernatural
17 yr. old Marielle is mentally and emotionally exhausted after the recent death of her parents and the disappearance of two of her classmates. She has been having strangely realistic dreams about the missing girls, her parents' deaths, and her love interest, Lucca. Gretchen, one of the missing girls and Marielle's best friend, suggested that Marielle has a guardian angel. Marielle thinks it might be Lucca.
“Stay,” I whispered.
The bed sank under his weight. I pillowed my head on his chest and let his warmth soak into me as I fell into a deeper sleep.
I lay in the snow in Lucca’s arms, under a great white sycamore. He brushed his lips against my hair, my forehead, my eyes. He moved to my jawline, then my neck, sending warm shivers through me that rested in the pit of my stomach.
My lips found his. They moved together, then apart. His warm breath filled me. My body trembled under his hands as they traced lines down my back.
“Is this real?” I asked between kisses.
“It’s your dream. It can be as real as you want it to be.”
Lucca pressed himself against me, his lips hard and urgent as they moved down my neck and back to my lips. My fingers found his hair, followed the contours of his face. Where our bodies touched, his pulse throbbed against me. I pushed away, my breath heavy.
“I want this, but not in a dream.”
His eyes were intense and sad before he looked away. He wrapped his arms around me, enfolding me in his warmth.
“If you ever doubt my feelings for you, remember this night.”
