First Kiss #11

TITLE: The Shoemaker's Daughter
GENRE: YA Fantasy
Connor and Princess Gianna are friends. When Gianna smashes a magic mirror to break the spell it holds on her mother, she falls into an enchanted endless slumber. The queen believes Connor is Gianna’s true love because she saw magic when Gianna danced with Connor to save his life.
“I’m not Gianna’s true love.” Connor protested.
“I’ve seen you dance with her.” Cassiopeia insisted. “You are the one who must kiss her.”
Connor followed like a cat being drug toward water, moving forward but with the entire body in reverse. He sat on the edge of the bed, putting his hands on either side of Gianna. Maybe first kisses didn’t count if the girl wasn’t paying attention.
Cassiopeia cleared her throat.
He had to do this if it would help Gianna. He couldn’t think of Lyra now. He took a large breath, held it and leaned over putting his lips on Gianna’s. Then he sat up and looked at her face.
“That was completely insufficient.” Groused the queen.
Connor stared in dismay. He hadn’t expected a critique. “This is something I don’t have much experience with.”
“Nonsense.” She responded testily. “It’s natural. Quit fooling around. I’m desperately worried.”
He licked his lips again. He felt queasy and wondered if he was going to throw up. Maybe barfing on Gianna would get him out of kissing her. Maybe it would wake her up.
“Just relax. Lean in and close your eyes.” Coached the queen who had sidled up next to him.
The door was flung open. Prince Denis walked in. “What are you doing to that boy?” He stormed. “You and your wicked fairy godmother rubbish. Gianna is probably loaded with contagious germs and you’ve got him smearing his lips on her. He’ll be sick.”
I already am, thought Connor.
