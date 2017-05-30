First Kiss #12

TITLE: Accidentally Cursed
GENRE: YA Fairytale retelling
The MC is wearing cursed shoes that will not come off and her love interest is attempting to "distract" her to see if that will help:
“We have to get your mind focused elsewhere.” He glanced around the rooftop. “While you’re distracted, I’ll slip off the shoes.”
“Okay,” I agreed, willing to try anything.
He scooted off the crate onto to the rooftop and had me sit facing him. “Now close your eyes.”
I did. “What do I focus on?”
“This.” His voice was close. So close. I felt him cup my cheek, and my stomach went fuzzy, a ribbon of warmth unspooling slowly inside me. His breath warmed my mouth a moment before his lips followed. Every part of me glowed. He pulled back slightly, and my eyes fluttered open.
“Is this okay?” He asked, his mouth still hovering near mine.
“Better than okay,” I grinned, tilting my head for more.
He smiled. “Close your eyes.” He pressed his smile to my lips. He tasted sweet, like licorice. With his arms wrapped around me, the closeness of his body stirred every fiber of my being to life. My fingers tangling in his hair felt like it was our hearts tangled up together. And when his hands traveled my spine to the small of my back and inched me closer, his heart was right there, pressed flat against mine, pulsing and strong and eclipsing everything but the sparkling connection between us.
His hand gliding down to my ankle was barely a blip on my awareness. He eased off first one shoe then the other.
