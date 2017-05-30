First Kiss #4

TITLE: BITING SECRETS
GENRE: YA Paranormal Romance
I remove his cap, and he lets me. I run my fingers through his hair–silky, threatening. I'm not thinking, I'm reacting. I've lost control.
“Are you like your siblings?” I ask him, staring at his parted lips. “Dangerous?”
Sebastian makes a humming noise, and he finally says, “I wish I could say no.”
“Could you hurt me?”
“I could.”
“The same way that Lucas could? Or any human being?”
He shakes his head, and I cringe, but ask the one question I fear most: “But would you?”
His lips find mine. With fervor, with longing, they ripple along my mouth like undulating waves, the kinds I used to crave.
My breath catches.
He's melting into me, marking me with remnants of lemons and pine needles, and I'm trying to absorb him. His tongue snakes around mine. Like a snare, it entraps me in all his pieces, and I wrap my arms around his waist, squeezing. As his arms glide up my neck, I'm losing myself, losing control–when a flash of glowing eyes takes me hostage.
I yelp away from him, freezing. The image jolts me like lightening, electrifying my senses.
“What is it?” Bass breathes, his hair tousled and ragged.
I look into his ashen eyes, searching, searching–but finding nothing. There's no glow that scorches my skin like coals, no savagery to cut me like barren teeth. I’m imprisoned in a web of dismay and desire.
