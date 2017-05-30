First Kiss #6

TITLE: Enchanter's Dawn
GENRE: YA Historical Fantasy
[William is heir to an English earldom, Eleanor is a French noble in exile. She has been learning English from him in secret. They first met at a Twelfth Night party. Story takes place in 1459.]
The gentle roar of the rain outside the barn made him feel as if he and she were alone in the world. Slowly, he leaned toward her. She turned her dark eyes up to his. In the gray, rain-filtered light, he noted every detail of her face, from her rosy lips to her fine eyebrows.
She said softly, “What did you say on Epiphany when you stood as king? You looked at me when you spoke, yet I could not understand you.”
William remembered how she looked that night, wearing a paper crown and a cloak decked with juniper and mistletoe. How he had longed for her then, and now he sat beside her, hand in hand. “I said, I hope that all of our wishes for this year come true.”
“And has your wish come true yet?” she asked.
“It is about to,” he whispered as he leaned in and kissed her. He had only meant to steal a brief kiss, but when her hand slid across his cheek and ran through his hair, he wrapped his arms around her and pulled her against him. Hungry as they were for each other, their lips parted as a desperate longing deepened their kiss.
“William!” Gregory’s booming voice seemed to shake the world. William jumped, his dream suddenly plunging into nightmare. His father seized him by the collar and yanked him to his feet.
I like the way this first kiss turns into a disaster all at once. It's obvious that the Earl is not pleased by what he found.ReplyDelete
I'd suggest tightening the scene up a bit by eliminating a few of the modifiers and even a couple of dialogue tags.
Overall, I like this scene very much, especially with the surprise at the end of it!