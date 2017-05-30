First Kiss: Critique Guidelines

Full critique guidelines are below, but here's the focus of this week's critique: DOES THE KISS WORK FOR YOU? Does it leave you feeling a little breathless, or is it awkward? Are there too many details, or not enough? Do you feel the chemistry, even though you've been dropped into the middle of a novel you know nothing about? (If you do, then I guess that's one successful kiss!)
(Note: Quite a few participants neglected to include a lead-in. Folks...please follow directions! The lead-in makes a big difference in helping your readers feel settled in the scene, so they can do a better job critiquing with context.)
Guidelines for Critique on MSFV:
- Please leave your critique for each entry in the comment box for that entry.
- Please choose a screen name to sign your comments. The screen name DOES NOT have to be your real name; however, it needs to be an identifiable name. ("Anonymous" is not a name.)
- Critiques should be honest but kind, helpful but sensitive.
- Critiques that attack the writer or are couched in unkind words will be deleted.*
- Cheerleading IS NOT THE SAME as critiquing. Please don't cheerlead.
- Having said that, it is perfectly acceptable to say positive things about an entry that you feel is strong. To make these positive comments more helpful, say why it's a strong entry.
- ENTRANTS: As your way of "giving back", please critique a minimum of 5 other entries.
*I can't possibly read every comment. If you ever see a comment that is truly snarky, please email me. I count on your help.
