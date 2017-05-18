Whispering Into the Void

...Hello?
It finally happened. So much life was unfolding in my lap that something had to seriously give. And "something" apparently equals "blog".
All is well. I was simply...doing life.
I'm fresh off a glorious 2-week visit with my parents, who hadn't traveled to see us in almost 2 years. To say that our time together was blessed is an understatement. They timed their visit to coincide with a ridiculous amount of family gatherings and celebrations, as well as a performance by our city's symphony orchestra in which Mr. A and I sang with the chorus.
(I won't even go into how incredible it was to look across the hall and into the balcony, and to see my parents sitting there. Yes, my dad really did stand up and wave his arms. He has always been my biggest fan.)
At any rate, their visit also happened just as I was set to dig into a round of post-submission revisions on my current manuscript. And despite my initial intention to get some writing in whenever I could, it proved impossible.
Which is fine. I dug in again yesterday, and this afternoon is slated for all things writerly.
But I've got to admit something.
After so many years of writing--so many years of being agented without a sale--I found that I didn't miss it at all during the past couple of weeks. And now that I'm jumping in again (as always!), I find I'm simply doing it because IT'S WHAT I DO.
I'm not particularly excited.
I'm not particularly optimistic.
I'm not particularly feeling my groove.
Honestly? Doing this because "it's what I do" is okay. I really believe this. No emotions, no dreams, no effort to stay connected to the YA writing world the way I used to. Just doing my work, and doing it to the best of my ability. Working hard. Carefully considering editorial notes. Making my story into the best possible thing it can be.
So many of you have stayed with me throughout my journey, from wherever your point of entry may have been. I could list dozens of names (mostly nicknames!) that really mean something to me when I see them in a comment box or on Twitter or Facebook or in my inbox. If I tried to create that list, I'd fall short, because I'd inadvertently leave people out. So I'm not going to try.
But to all of you -- THANK YOU!
I'm here. I'm writing. I've got THE MOST AMAZING AND TALENTED AGENT A GAL COULD HOPE FOR. I've also got a husband who's behind me 100 percent, a gaggle of beta readers and critique partners who are truly life-givers, and a brain that just doesn't want to stop telling stories. (I sprouted a brand new story idea just yesterday--at the worst possible time, naturally.)
I've also got this blog thing, and I'm working on some summer offerings for you. So start polishing your first pages! I promise to get things rolling again soon.
Also? I'd love for you to say hello today. Maybe even let me know where you are in your own journey, so I can come up alongside you the way you've come up alongside me.
Muchos abrazos! And more to come.
Hello! Good to see you back! I've also fallen out of the loop lately, but I'm all ready to start drafting a new YA next week while I wait for my agent to see if my current YA is ready to go on sub. Fingers crossed for both of us that something pans out soon!ReplyDelete
Hello! I think I'm in a similar place to you right now, where I write because it's what I do. I can't stop. I don't want to stop, even though the writing doesn't give me a lot of pleasure right now. I've been agented, been on submission, even been published, but I don't feel like this writing thing has taken me anywhere close to where I hoped it would. So I'm trying something new and ghostwriting an autobiography. Hopefully a change of genre and style, and telling a story that isn't coming 100% from my head might refresh my writing mojo… Good luck with rediscovering your own joy in the work.ReplyDelete
I had a similar experience after having to take a break from writing/publishing over the winter. I did not miss it. Not the way I thought I would. Of course I was happy to start writing again -- just writing for myself -- but publishing? *shrug* It's a hard business to stay in love with, especially when our hearts are in the words on the page, and less so the everything else that comes after that. And this is coming from someone who has 12 titles released in the world, from small press, to traditional press, to self-pub. I LOVE to write. It's everything else that I can live without. :PReplyDelete