FINALLY: Some Critique For you!

I'm so sorry for the long absence. I was in a seriously deep revision hole, and just emerged a few days ago. That, and other things in life, have kept me from blogging regularly.
So, I conducted a little poll last week on Twitter, to see which in-house critique you'd like to do--and ARE YOU HOOKED? was the clear winner!
THIS THURSDAY, I will open submissions for a long-overdue ARE YOU HOOKED? round.
What is Are You Hooked?
It's a critique round for your opening pages! Writers are invited to submit their first 250 words for public review on the blog, and will be asked to critique a minimum of 5 other entries.
So, here are the details:
- Submissions will open at NOON EDT on Thursday, July 27.
- Please submit your first 250 words HERE.
- All categories and genres will be accepted EXCEPT erotica and erotic romance.
- This will be a LOTTERY. When submissions close, the bot will choose 15 entries at random.
- Submissions will close at NOON EDT on Friday, July 28.
- The entries will post on the blog on Tuesday, August 1.
Please ask your questions below!
