Are You Hooked? #1

TITLE: Defender of the Kingdom
GENRE: MG Fantasy/Adventure
She was the ugliest woman I had ever seen. Until her daughters followed her out of the coach. She was swathed in green velvet, brocade, and satin and underarm rings stained the tight bodice. About eighty ells of bobbin lace, which caught on the coach door handle as she strode forward, engulfed her gown. If the coachman had not caught her, she would have sprawled on the cobblestones of the lane surrounding our village green. I noted that the grass was the exact color of her gown as I tried to hide a smirk. The largest peacock feather ever adorned her velvet cap and it dipped over her face, ending at the large wart on her chin. Her eyes were daggers as they glanced my way. I tried not to tremble as I turned toward the daughters.
The girls were near my own age of fourteen – one maybe a bit younger, the other a year or two older. They both wore satin. The shorter one was in pink and the tall one in blue. The pink gown was covered in almost as much lace as the mother’s, but the blue gown was simple. Compared to the other two. The girls both fanned themselves furiously with lace covered fans, but the eyes that glanced over the fans looked friendlier. Slightly. Well, that was something.
I looked down at my own linen kirtle that matched the embroidered coif on my head and at my father’s simple doublet and breeches.
I liked the detailed descriptions of the dresses, but I'd prefer to see those details spread out or a little later. I think getting into the action is important, so perhaps keep the description of the mother's dress,add some action, then bring in details on the daughter's dresses later.
I'd change the forth sentence and move "engulfed her gown" right after "bobbin lace." Also, I didn't know what "ells" were. Is that an embroidery term?
I liked the first sentence...I was intrigued.
While the description of the women is vivid, I wondered how important they were, and why the opening focused on them. I wanted to know what the MC'S connection to this woman and her daughters was. I got a Cinderella vibe, and wondered if the MC was the prince character, or perhaps the Cinderella character. So, in effect, this opening doesn't tell me anything about the person the story is about.
Perhaps, rather than focusing on tbe women's attire, find a way for the MC to interact with these women as they make their grand enterance, so that we get to see and learn about the MC who, after all, is who the story is about.