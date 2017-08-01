Are You Hooked? #10

TITLE: Deyou's Heart
GENRE: Adult Fantasy
Before I pass, I wish to give you something of your mother’s. Jeran
Sia An’Terran crumpled the parchment with its crabbed writing in her hand as the ocean breeze tickled hair as it teased across her forehead. The enormous black-stone causeway glittered in the early morning light, its massive surface nearly packed full with people making their way across it to Deyou’s Isle, currently visible to one and all. She’d been atop the cliff at dawn when the Voice brought the shield down, exposing the Isle to the world and marking the beginning of Dragon Day.
This would be the last day she saw the causeway. Either she’d be dead by mid-day for setting foot on the Isle or she’d be on her way back to Capita. She tucked the crumpled note into the pouch hidden in her belt, next to the quite-illegal tools she kept there.
Her jaw firmed as she gritted her teeth and took the last steps down the well-trodden path which led from Verisit atop the cliff to the beach leading to the causeway. Merchants hawked their wares from stalls that lined the walkway, some having wisely decided to remain on the mainland rather than cross to the Isle.
Heavy sand crunched beneath her feet and she wound her way through the crowds. Not in a rush exactly, but she wasn’t going to waste her entire day on this idiocy and if she didn’t make it by the final calling bell, her chance would be gone.
YES, I would definitely read on. We get a mystery from the first sentence, and we want to know why she's going to the Isle. You've crafted an intriguing opener, and with tweaking, this will really shine. Here are my suggested changes: In the second sentence, first let us know the name and where the Isle is:'In the near distance, Deyou's Isle' etc. 2) To keep focus on your MC, delete 'its massive surface' to 'She'd been atop'. 3) For better tension, move 'This would be the last' para below the second one. 4) Really nice scene-setting in merchant para. 5) Spell out exactly what 'on this idiocy' refers to. 6) Readers are lazy, so a word or two what 'her chance' is. If it's explained in the next paragraph, please excuse this.ReplyDelete
7) I'd like at least a hint of what your MC really wants
All-in-all, this beginning works and is a Fantasy I'd read.
Good opening, the letter/note gives a nice mystery for the reader to think about immediately (I'd put a dash/em-dash in front of "Jeran" though, to show it's a signature. I got stuck on that for a moment).ReplyDelete
The line that starts "The enormous black-stone causeway", while good, took me out of the MC's POV for a moment. You might consider rewriting it more from her perspective.
My only suggestions would be to remove a few words here and there to tighten up your prose. For example, if you take out "for setting foot on the Isle" it gives a bit more weight and mystery to the line (in my opinion, which has been known to be wrong). And that leads in a bit to the 2nd suggestion, which would be to watch out for very long sentences. Tighten them up or split them into two, but the long ones tend to slow down the reader and deaden the tension. The very last sentence is one example where I'd like short sentences to ramp up the tension, but this one is quite long and it felt like it was slowing things down. Simply splitting it in two might help tremendously.
Good stuff though, I'd want to keep reading to see what of her mother's the MC is on her way to steal.