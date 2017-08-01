Are You Hooked? #11

TITLE: Cordelia
GENRE: YA Contemporary
Our red Ford Festiva was nicknamed The Clown Car by my late father, and I have a love-hate relationship with this crummy compact. It holds lots of memories but is older than me and falling apart. This morning, we’re running late, and Mom sets her jumbo insulated tumbler of frappuccino on top of it while my ten-year-old brother, Declan, gets in the backseat. She needs both hands to shove her purse and workbag in beside him.
I take the passenger seat, and with an uncontrollable grin, say, “Mom, don’t forget about my driver’s test after school.”
She smiles and turns the key in the ignition. “Of course I won’t forget, and guess what—”
Boom.
Panicked, I look around for a fire, and a strangling sound escapes me as cold, bony fingers of dread squeeze around my neck.
“Are you okay, Cordelia?” Mom asks, rubbing my shoulder in concern. “It was just the car backfiring.”
Declan says, “Yeah, that was loud.” Laughing, he adds, “Usually it sounds more like the car’s farting.”
Taking a deep breath, I loosen my death grip on the door handle and laugh too, feeling silly for my overreaction.
“The mechanic’s going to take a look at it this week,” Mom says. She begins to back out of the driveway but immediately slams on the brakes and gasps, “Oh no!”
The slushy, chocolaty, caramel contents of her tumbler—that she couldn’t find the lid for—start oozing down the windshield in front of us.
I like how you take a common everyday event and make it interesting. It's easy to picture this scene in my mind.ReplyDelete
One suggestion on the 5th paragraph. If you removed the last part from "..as cold, bony fingers.." I think it would be stronger. I like the imagery of the bony fingers, but it seems a bit overpowering to me here.
It makes me curious why Cordelia is so on edge. Good job.
This didn't quite work for me. I would recommend making the leading sentence shorter and more impactful. Also, some of the thoughts/ sentences seemed a bit disjointed, like maybe they didn't quite fit together.ReplyDelete
You can also tighten up dialogue by adding the tag after the quotation instead of before and even omit some of the tags where it's obvious who's speaking. That said, I think you've definitely got a good start here--it just needs some tweaking!
It's a good start, but can be juiced up with something that shows personal stakes for your MC.
I love the first sentence and it draws me in immediately. It does double duty, articulating her relationship with car and dad. Maybe tighten it.
A few things to consider: the second para confuses because there’s no reason why she’s grinning. * I’d make it crystal clear why she’s nervous. * I’d like to see expectations built for what will happen later. * The MC should be the one driving the plot, not just reacting to it. Show us her desires.
I’m not quite sold yet, but keep at it–some good things here. Thanks for sharing
I'm not hooked by this. It's not a bad start, and there are some good elements - definitely ended at a good place where something's happened but we don't know what, and the narrator focuses on what she 'does' see - the sloshed frappuchino. There were a lot of dialogue tags that I didn't think were really necessary.