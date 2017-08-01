Are You Hooked? #12

TITLE: CASEY BUCKLES AND THE KEEPER OF THE ICE CAVES
GENRE: MG Contemporary Adventure
Casey Buckles sank back, trying to bury himself in the bus’s musty seat. He clutched a note, certain its words would lead to someone’s death:
Marty, your family, danger, killing, get to the ice caves.
A shiver tingled down his back at his dad’s name. His father had taken off on a sudden trip—fifth one in three months. No explanation, no discussion. Was the family breaking apart? Casey’s blood ran cold at the thought. Could be why his mom cried harder than normal when he’d boarded the bus.
He smoothed the note across his thigh, wishing he hadn’t found it that morning, wedged between the fridge and cabinet. Thinking it a lost page from his geography notes, he shoved it into his camping bag, not giving it a second thought, until now. Reading it made him want to crawl out the bus’s emergency exit and take his chances in the forest. Bigfoot would be cake compared to the backflips and somersaults his imagination was doing over this note.
Snatching his lucky magnetite lodestone from his jeans pocket, he turned it over and over in his hand. Silver flecks across the black-grey surface winked back at him. The metamorphic rock was his favorite, morphing from one rock type to another. Too bad he couldn’t morph into the son his dad wanted to hang with.
The rickety bus jostled Casey about as it bumped along the dirt road. The note played on his mind. Where in the heck were there ice caves in the mountains of Idaho?
Nice imagery. I like how his imagination races with endless possibilities of trouble. We get a good snapshot of Casey's family his internal struggles in this scene.ReplyDelete
One suggestion on the first sentence. Instead of "trying to bury himself", try "buried himself". It's tighter that way.
I was hooked with the first two paragraphs, but then my interest wavered. The next part has great descriptions, but for middle grade readers, the sentences need to be shorter, and the action needs to move quickly to keep their interest.ReplyDelete
Being a former middle school teacher (and having written a MG book myself), I think the voice and language in this intro. is spot on. The only part which bothered me was the use of 'metamorphic' followed 'morphed'. The words are just too similar. But I think most kids would want to read on!ReplyDelete
I'm hooked. I like the descriptions and the mystery of the note. Casey's thoughts seem realistic and relatable. Two thoughts. I'd take out the "certain its words would lead to someone's death" -- I think the danger is implied in the words of the note. Maybe replace with something along the lines of he has to read it a second time? I'm wondering what kind of bus he's on -- I was thinking a school bus, especially given the reference to "geography notes," but then the "camping bag" was jarring/distracting for me. Slightly more info about where Casey's going would be nice, but I'd certainly keep reading to find out more.ReplyDelete
I'd keep reading. I'm curious to know what happened to his dad and why his mom was so upset. My one issue is he's surprised by the notion of ice caves in Idaho. There are many famous ones. If he's native to Idaho, wouldn't he know that?ReplyDelete