Are You Hooked? #13

TITLE: TALISMAN
GENRE: YA Paranormal
Matt Flaherty’s heart pounded in excitement as he ripped open his Study Abroad confirmation packet. Moving his laptop to the foot of his bed, he flipped through photos of smiling students in front of lush landscapes and ancient buildings.
“God, this itinerary looks awesome.” The Irish summer program offered hiking, city pubs and kooky mythology–his perfect idea of adventure. He couldn’t wait to see the Blarney Stone, and climb the Cliffs of Moher.
At the Galway page, a surge of energy ran through Matt’s hands all the way down to his bones. The aftershock left a warm tingling up and down his limbs.
Holy shit, that was weird.
He focused on his next move. The fact that he’d forged his dad’s paperwork and created a fake parent email hadn’t bothered him then. Now, he had to face the fireworks.
Matt hurried down the hall to his father’s office with the packet. Barely stopping to knock, he rushed in, holding the brochure over the massive desk. “Hey dad, look at this.”
Making his face as guiltless-looking as possible he raised his eyebrows. Like when he was ten years old. Back then, it was the three of them: his mom, his dad and Matt. Life was halfway decent, even when Flaherty Sr. rebuked him for the smallest misconduct. Instead of timeouts or swats, Matt’s childhood was filled with humiliation and rejection. His mom always got between his dad and him, like some blinged-up Rottweiler. She kept the balance; kept them civil.
I like the concept, but I think it may need a few more sentences to flesh some things out. For instance, "at the Galway page..." was it the turning of the page, or the image on the page that sent a surge of energy? It sort of jumps out, but not in a good way.ReplyDelete
I was also a bit confused about the fake parent email thing. Maybe it's explained later, but I didn't understand how he planned on going to this trip without his parents knowing/paying. In which case, what was the point of the fake email?
I think it has a good premise, just needs a bit more detail/explanation to draw me in.
This feels like an interesting premise and I like that there's obviously conflict with his dad in addition to the fantasy aspect, but right now, it's happening too quickly for me. Take more time revealing why Matt wants to go as he flips through the pages (this will bond readers to him) and then slow down the weird surge moment on the Galway page. You say back then it was the three of them, which makes me think now he has siblings or that the mom has died. Provide some clarity on that.ReplyDelete