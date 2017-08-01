Are You Hooked? #15

TITLE: Silent March
GENRE: YA Recent Historical / Diversity
Dad fixes people’s ears, but he doesn’t listen. Seven a.m. first day in the new house is Take-Your-Daughter-to-Work Day? Bogus.
“We’re leaving in five,” Dad calls from upstairs.
I raise the volume on my walkman. Here I go again on my own, my hands sign my current anthem. Maybe knowing some sign language will keep my big mouth shut at East Maryland Prep instead of ruining my life at West Miami High. Dad didn’t hear a peep from me when he yanked me from Florida midwinter senior year.
“EGG, did you hear me?” Dad pokes his head in the door.
I lift one headphone. “Yes, I’m not one of your patients.” If I was deaf, he’d give a damn.
“Watch your tone young lady.” He pushes his coke-bottle glasses back up his nose. “And turn that music down or you will be. Let’s go.”
‘Why I don’t speak,’ for $100 Alex. I pound up the stairs from my basement bedroom. In Miami, basements don’t exist. Dig and hit water. Now I live in one. At least this one comes with a kitchenette, bathroom, and French doors to the backyard. No soundproofing, though. Mom and Dad fight. Constantly.
In the mudroom, I layer on sweater, jacket, scarf, gloves, hat, and boots.
Dad eyes me. “It’s not that bad.”
“You grew up in Brooklyn.” I fling open the door to the garage which is like a freezer. The car ride is equally icy. Why talk? It’ll come out wrong. I speak my mind better with my hands.
I'm hooked. I would continue reading. The piece has a clear voice and tone. I like the decision to write in first-person present tense. I think it is executed well.
My only critique is to work on this one line: Maybe knowing some sign language will keep my big mouth shut at East Maryland Prep instead of ruining my life at West Miami High.
It is confusing. Perhaps: Maybe knowing some sign language will (help me) keep my big mouth shut at East Maryland Prep (because running my mouth ruined my life at West Miami High). Or did sign language ruin her life at her previous school? That's what it seems to imply the way it is written.
I'm not sure if I'm hooked, but I'm intrigued. It has an interesting set-up, and I do like the voice, but I agree with Sasha above that the paragraph she noted is confusing. I think you're trying to put too much into this one page. We know that they just moved from Miami to Maryland, Dad is an ear doctor, parents are fighting, and MC can use sign language even though she's not deaf. It's a lot for 250 words. Maybe try to spread some of this out into the following pages so it's not overwhelming.
I like this. It's got great voice, especially the opening line, but I'm not sure I'm hooked enough to keep reading.
Paint the scene more so the reader can connect more with your mc. If you really ground the reader in the mc's world, I think it will attract lots of readers!
I agree with above comments. It's intriguing but feels a bit rushed and the one paragraph about the schools is confusing. I think everything you've given us in this opening can work, but spread it out so that it's not squished into 250 words.