Are You Hooked? #4

TITLE: Room Full of Killers
GENRE: Adult Fiction
A million and one fresh and exciting ideas were flooding his skull as he drove back to Willoby. This 2 day experience made Gianni recall his conscious awakening in life. His father used to tell him about strong men of the past and bare knuckle fighters when he was an adolescent and bed ridden in an oxygen tent with asthma. Those stories were an epiphany that created a desire within him. The seed was firmly planted. He started slowly, worked out religiously and eventually got rid of his illness with weight training and the deep breathing that it involved..
He regarded seeing Clay and Liston training as providential. He analyzed both their styles. He also thought a lot about the money they were getting for the fight, which was more than a million dollars each. In fact, he couldn’t stop thinking about the money. Cash incentives will make people do strange things. He always wanted his own health spa and, also, wanted to open an Italian restaurant called, “Gianni’s.” That’s his first name. His full name is Gianni Valentino Romasco.
After vacillating on the pros and cons of getting involved with boxing, he finally committed to giving it a shot. His best shot, of course. When he got back to Willowby he called his best friend, Tony DelVecchio, to share his decision with him as Tony would likely want to get involved too. They’re both 21 years old. Tony also has more balls than the Boston Red Sox.
Perhaps consider starting somewhere else. A person driving and thinking isn't compelling, and thinking about the past is even less so.ReplyDelete
What is your MC's current situation? What is his problem now? What does he want now? Find a place shortly before your inciting incident where something is happening and start there.
I think you are spending too much time painting a backstory, and not enough on what is happening to the main character at the present time. The information here could be spread out in later pages/chapters, you don't want to dump too much backstory/exposition on the reader in the first page.ReplyDelete
Perhaps you can start with Gianni's call to Tony? "I'm gonna box." And then let the conversation flow into the "why" he's going to do this? It might let you have a more natural way (via the conversation) of pulling out some of the things you have here.
Good luck!
I love the line..."Cash incentives will make people do strange things." as a possible first line. It seems very reflective, backstory that doesn't pull me in right away. Nice comments from Pete above to chew on.ReplyDelete