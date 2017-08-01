Are You Hooked? #7

TITLE: For the Love of a Child
GENRE: Adult Suspense/Thriller
When I passed out last night, I gave myself a fifty-fifty chance of waking up again. The sunlight slanting through the blinds let me know fate’s coin flip had come up heads. This time.
I turned my head slowly, careful to keep the rest of my body still. My shoulder dropped back ever so slightly and my neck strained as far to the side as possible in an attempt to see directly behind me.
Even before I laid eyes on him, his hot breath caressed my ear. My arms tensed.
I waited five breaths before turning back and easing out of bed. A glance behind verified that my husband slept on undisturbed. Another coin flip won. I should find a casino.
The digital clock on the nightstand confirmed the suspicions the sunbeams put in my head. Half past noon. The pills had done a number on me, but I could still make it to work on time. A double shift should give him enough time to cool off, maybe even forget.
I grabbed my purse from the floor and slipped into the bathroom. In went a brush, some deodorant, and my toothbrush and toothpaste. There were fresh scrubs at the hospital, and I’d manage wearing yesterday’s for a few more hours.
Shoes in hand, I tiptoed into the disaster of the apartment’s living room — a problem for another time. Right now my well being relied on getting out of here without making a sound.
The telephone rang.
SO, good voice, tone and mood set here. This is a play-by-play scene that starts with tension and we fear for your MC. First off, I’d like to know male or female? Description of room, clothes?ReplyDelete
My first impression is that I feel like this builds up tension, then lets us down. I’d rather see a word or two about how the husband is menacing, or what she’s actually scared of. It’s a bit confusing.
The part about giving him time to cool off is too cryptic.
Not sure about reading on due to having to go back to clarify things.
There’s nothing here concerning the love of a child. If it’s a big plot point, bring it in first paragraphs somewhere.
The ending, however, adds a nice element of surprise, knocks us off balance and works well.
I do enjoy the phone ringing, very ominous. I might change the first word to BEFORE I passed out...ReplyDelete
Agree with many of the notes from above re: cryptic cooling off? Well done.