Are You Hooked? #8

TITLE: The Wall
GENRE: YA Historical Fiction
Jo rose on her tiptoes straining to see beyond the white wispy zigzag pattern that stretched across the great Pacific. She longed to catch a glimpse of the land that the sailor had spotted from the crow’s nest earlier that afternoon. Her heart pounded. Her fear that last week’s storm had tossed and hurled the boat back towards Shanghai gripped her chest. She desperately needed to see the port of San Francisco, to know that Shanghai and the danger that lurked beyond the dirty Yangtze River were far away.
She wondered, Did the Pilgrims feel this way as they were fleeing England to find safety in the New World? Could America become my New World, too?
The boat swayed and tipped back and forth to and fro, but Jo’s sea legs were strong. She no longer weaved and stumbled, sometimes even falling, like she did a month ago when they first boarded The Orient. She remembered that first day as she clung onto anything stable to keep from falling while her younger sister, Lizzie, twirled and jumped around her in circles. Her poor mother faired far worse. She had to be near a bucket for what seemed like a week. Jo had never seen her mother so pale.
Darkness began to cover the sky like a mother her covering her child for the night. There would be no land sighting today. As a child Jo loved this time of night when the sky became a dark blanket speckled with silver sequence.
The writing is very descriptive and poetic, but I'm not sure that it hooked me.ReplyDelete
In the first paragraph, the girl first seems to be searching or longing for something, but then we are introduced to her fear and the danger she is running from. I would consider switching the order around, as the fear/danger immediately brings tension to the front and might make it more compelling for the reader to keep going.
Once we get to the third paragraph, we're mostly getting description of what she's currently going through. Nothing wrong with that, but nothing especially compelling either. If you are going this way, I'd put extra work into that first and second paragraph to make sure the reader immediately connects with Jo and what she is running from. Perhaps even expand on it in the first few paragraphs to really bring the reader with you as you start the descriptions of the boat and the family.