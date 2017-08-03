Hello. It's Me.

Okay, it hasn't been THAT bad. (I do love that song, though!) But for months I've been less communicative than I'd like to.
There are reasons.
- I've been revising. A lot. Heavy-duty, deadlined revising. For a revise and resubmit. It's all good, and I'm moving on to the next thing during the exclusive.
- I've been practicing. Piano and voice. Mr. A and I hosted a Beer and Madrigals party for members of the symphony chorus, and I accompanied as well as singing. And I cooked. And cleaned. And moved furniture. And...it was a big party. You get the idea. It's over now.
- I've been focusing on other things in general. Writing. Resting. Life-ing. The blog has always been the one thing that took up time that I probably could've used another way. And yet I can't seem to let it go. Seeing my readers grow as writers...achieve success...find encouragement...there's no way to measure the importance of all that. It fills me up. And I don't want it to go away.
On that note, it's my goal to have another Secret Agent Contest by the end of this year, as well as some more in-house crit (which you all rock at). And I'm going to do my best to start Friday Fricasseeing again.
So, that's me, in a nutshell. I still want to be present for you. I still want to share this journey with you.
OTHER THINGS:
1. I currently have an opening for one PREMIERE CRITIQUE, first come, first served. This is:
So, that's me, in a nutshell. I still want to be present for you. I still want to share this journey with you.
OTHER THINGS:
1. I currently have an opening for one PREMIERE CRITIQUE, first come, first served. This is:
- A detailed line edit of your first 75 pages
- An editorial letter
- Guaranteed 1-week turnaround
- $260 in 2 equal payments
If you're interested, please email me ASAP at authoress.edits(at)gmail.com to secure your place.
2. I'd like to pick your brain about some HOLIDAY FUN IDEAS for the blog. In the past, we've done things like Christmas/Hannukah song lyric contests and such. I'd love for you to share your ideas in today's comment box!
Hugs to you all -- serious, squooshy, full-body hugs. (Or, if you're the no-touch type, a friendly air-high-five.)
2. I'd like to pick your brain about some HOLIDAY FUN IDEAS for the blog. In the past, we've done things like Christmas/Hannukah song lyric contests and such. I'd love for you to share your ideas in today's comment box!
Hugs to you all -- serious, squooshy, full-body hugs. (Or, if you're the no-touch type, a friendly air-high-five.)
Welcome back! We've missed you.ReplyDelete
Hello!!! Okay, funny thing...I didn't read the "Hello. It's me. I've been wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet..." as the song lyrics. I thought, "Ohmygoshohmygosh, she's gonna unveil herself!" LMAO!ReplyDelete
Even tho it wasn't that, it's great to hear what you've been up to. And we are glad you don't want to give the blog up because we all love you!!!