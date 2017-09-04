Call For Submissions: QUERY QUAGMIRE

Over the years, I've stayed away from query critiques, for the reasons stated in this post from 2009, with the notable exception of the 2009 Query Contest with Jodi Meadows. (If you'll click on that link and look at the list of winners from that contest, you'll notice one of them is #15, A LONG WAY HOME. That is none other than an early, pre-published, pre-agented version of Beth Revis's ACROSS THE UNIVERSE. True story! But I digress.)
I've had numerous requests, though, so I've finally decided to go with it, mostly because I have a WONDERFUL AGENT WHO IS WILLING AND EAGER TO TAKE PART.
Here's how it works:
1. On Thursday, September 7, at noon EDT, submissions will open for your ONE-PAGE QUERY LETTER (single-spaced) plus the first 250 words of your manuscript (double-spaced). THE FOLLOWING GENRES WILL BE ACCEPTED:
- YA -- all genres
- MG -- all genres
- Women's Fiction
- Mystery
2. The submission window will remain open for 24 hours. I WILL ACCEPT ALL SUBMISSIONS THAT COME IN DURING THIS TIME. THERE WILL BE NO LOTTERY.
3. From these submissions, I will choose FIVE queries that I think will capture my agent's interest.
4. I will post the 5 winning queries on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19. At this time, the entries will be open to public critique, and my lovely agent will be reading and critiquing each one, to let the author know why she would or would not want to read more.
5. Note: YOUR MANUSCRIPT MUST BE COMPLETE AND QUERY-READY. No incomplete manuscripts. No first drafts.
6. This contest is open to non-agented writers only.
This is an excellent learning opportunity for all aspiring authors, even if you don't have an entry in the contest! It's always a blessing to get a peek inside an agent's head during the querying process. I'm hoping that, by vetting the entries ahead of time, I will come up with 5 plausible query-reading scenarios, so that the agent feedback received isn't "I don't represent this genre", but will actually be more specific and helpful.
All-righty, then! Polish your queries and proofread your first pages. And if you have any questions, leave them in the comment box below, or accost me on Twitter!
