Query Quagmire: Critique Guidelines

Guidelines for Critique on MSFV:
- Please leave your critique for each entry in the comment box for that entry.
- Please choose a screen name to sign your comments. The screen name DOES NOT have to be your real name; however, it needs to be an identifiable name. ("Anonymous" is not a name.)
- Critiques should be honest but kind, helpful but sensitive.
- Critiques that attack the writer or are couched in unkind words will be deleted.*
- Of special note: When leaving your thoughts on a query, please focus on WHY you are or are not hooked, rather than attempting to line edit the query.
- ENTRANTS: As your way of "giving back", please critique at least 2 other entries.
*I can't possibly read every comment. If you ever see a comment that is truly snarky, please email me. I count on your help.
This contest is fantastic. Thank you for offering a glimpse into the query process. You not only picked some manuscripts that I want to read, but that I have to read! I am working on some feedback now and will post. Much respect.ReplyDelete
Thank you SO MUCH for this feedback, L Hawley! It was difficult to hone it down to these 5, and I'm so pleased by your reaction. :)Delete