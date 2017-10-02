Amazing Editing Services For Serious Writers

|Izanimi's Choice by Adam Heine
Adam amazes me for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that he lives in Thailand and is a foster (and biological) dad to more children than you could possibly imagine living under one roof.
It's thrilling for ALL WRITERS that this man has now hung his official editing shingle. I can honestly say that I couldn't imagine not sending my work to Adam for critique. Adam is a master worldbuilder, and he's adept at poking holes in worlds that need shoring up. (And when I get something right and he praises me? It's like Sudden Christmas.) His in-line notes are relevant, thoughtful, and infused with his special brand of humor. (Seriously, I laugh out loud. And everyone needs a bit of out-loud laughter in the midst of reading a critique, yes?)
I recommend him to you with great enthusiasm! Here are his own words:
I've been writing (professionally) and editing (unprofessionally) for years, but I've recently opened up my services as a professional editor. I love helping authors, whether seasoned novelists or those still on the road to publishing, and I offer several different levels of editing -- including a sample edit so you can try before you buy. My specialty is speculative fiction (all categories), but I'll edit anything.
So if you'd like to have a professional author with an obsessive eye for detail take a look at your novel, I'm your guy. More detailed information can be found here: Editing Services
