AUTHORESS REVEAL: The Official Schedule of Jollity

I've invited you all to celebrate my taking-off of the perpetual hat, so I thought it might be a good idea to share what I've got planned.
Without further ado, here is the official schedule!
OCTOBER 20: Submission Day for Contest 1: WRITE HER BIO (details to post on the 16th)
OCTOBER 20: Submission Day for Contest 1: WRITE HER BIO (details to post on the 16th)
OCTOBER 23: Contest 2 - ORDER OF EVENTS
OCTOBER 25: Contest 3 - FAVORITE AUTHORS
OCTOBER 27: Contest 4 - 2 TRUTHS AND A LIE
OCTOBER 30: Contest 5 - TRUE OR FALSE
NOVEMBER 1: REVEAL DAY
Points of interest:
- The completion of each contest will reveal 1/5 of my photo. On November 1, you'll see the whole thing.
- Each contest will have its own offering of fabulously bookish and writerly prizes! I will post the full prize list next week.
- Contest 1 (WRITE HER BIO) is the only submission-based contest. The other 4 will take place on the blog, in the comment boxes, real time.
- The winners of Contest 1 will be chosen based on merit; the winners of Contests 2 through 5 will be chosen at random (via Rafflecopter). All winners will be announced in a separate post on Reveal Day.
Please ask your questions below--I've gone over and over this, but am still worried I may have forgotten some necessary bit of information.
Also? Thank you so much for your outpouring of enthusiasm, encouragement, and love. I've done far less blogging and fewer contests this year, and I honestly didn't expect this level of outpouring from the masses. I FEEL SO BLESSED.
And less terrified to reveal myself. Thanks for that! :)
And less terrified to reveal myself. Thanks for that! :)
OHHHH, I can't wait that long!!!!!!ReplyDelete