Contest #3: FAVORITE AUTHORS

|Day 3: 40% of Authoress
Welcome to Contest #3, which offers TONS of free books as prizes! In fact, we will be giving away 23 books!! (Note: All book prizes are USA delivery only, except for digital.) Take a moment to scroll through the Rafflecopter below to take a look at the amazing list of prizes.
HOW TO PLAY:
Your job is to complete this list of my FAVORITE AUTHORS. (Disclaimer: this is not my ENTIRE list of favorite authors. Lest you feel I've omitted someone you were sure I loved.)
STEP ONE: You are allowed, as a group, to request 5 CONSONANTS and 1 VOWEL. Here's how this step works:
- Post 1 vowel or consonant choice in the comment section. POST ONLY ONE PER COMMENT.
- As soon as TWO PEOPLE have requested the same letter, that letter is official.
(Note: Step One will likely move fast.)
STEP TWO: Once I have the 5 consonants and 1 vowel, I will edit this post to include them. THAT'S ALL YOU GET! Here's what you need to do:
STEP TWO: Once I have the 5 consonants and 1 vowel, I will edit this post to include them. THAT'S ALL YOU GET! Here's what you need to do:
- Work out the list on your own until you've got all the answers.
- Post your completed list in the comment section.
- FILL OUT THE RAFFLECOPTER so you're eligible to win glorious books. (Please note that, except for anything digital, this giveaway is US only.)
IMPORTANT: You don't have to play to enter the raffle! Simply choose a different entry option in Rafflecopter below.
AUTHORESS'S FAVORITE AUTHORS
(Hint: This list includes authors from today and not-today.)
1. J A N E A _ S _ E N
2. N A N _ _ _ _ L _ E A _
3. J _ _ _ _ E A _ _ _ S
4. _ A _ _ E R _ N E _ _ R _ _
5. S _ _ A N N E _ _ L L _ N S
6. _ A _ R _ _ _ A _ _ _ _ L L _ _
7. _ _ L L _ _ _ _ _ E R
8. R A E _ A R S _ N
9. _ A R _ E. _ E A R S _ N
10. R _ _ A S E _ E _ _ S
a Rafflecopter giveaway
SReplyDelete
LReplyDelete
EReplyDelete
RReplyDelete
SReplyDelete
MReplyDelete
AReplyDelete
MReplyDelete
WE HAVE AN S!ReplyDelete
OReplyDelete
RReplyDelete
WE HAVE AN R!ReplyDelete
NReplyDelete
NReplyDelete
WE HAVE AN N!ReplyDelete
CReplyDelete
EReplyDelete
WE HAVE AN E!ReplyDelete
LReplyDelete
AND WE HAVE AN L! Voting for letters is now closed. I will now input the letters so you can start working out the puzzle. :)ReplyDelete
Wait! I counted wrong! We still need 1 more consonant. >.<ReplyDelete
bReplyDelete
JReplyDelete
J !ReplyDelete
J it is!ReplyDelete
Getting closer!ReplyDelete
Yes!Delete
This is so much fun!!ReplyDelete
SOOOOO hard....I only have 5 that I'm super confident about. Any more hints??ReplyDelete
Get thee to Twitter -- I'm about ready to tweet another hint!Delete
One more consonant? This is tough!ReplyDelete
See my latest tweet! I've offered another vowel. First vowel requested by 2 people on Twitter gets added to the author puzzle. :)Delete
TReplyDelete
I ?ReplyDelete
or i ;)ReplyDelete
Head over to Twitter! #AuthoressReveal Someone just voted for A. A second on the A will get that vowel for the puzzle. :)Delete
Here's what I have so far: Happy to help someone else...cuz I'm stumpedReplyDelete
1. Jane Austen
2. Nancy _ _ l _ EA _
3. Jodi Meadows
4. Katherine
5. Suzanne Collins
6
7. Sally Warner
8. Rae Carson
9. Mary E. Pearson
10. Rita