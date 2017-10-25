Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Contest #3: FAVORITE AUTHORS

Welcome to Contest #3, which offers TONS of free books as prizes!  In fact, we will be giving away 23 books!! (Note: All book prizes are USA delivery only, except for digital.)  Take a moment to scroll through the Rafflecopter below to take a look at the amazing list of prizes.

HOW TO PLAY:

Your job is to complete this list of my FAVORITE AUTHORS. (Disclaimer:  this is not my ENTIRE list of favorite authors.  Lest you feel I've omitted someone you were sure I loved.)

STEP ONE:  You are allowed, as a group, to request 5 CONSONANTS and 1 VOWEL.  Here's how this step works:

  • Post 1 vowel or consonant choice in the comment section.  POST ONLY ONE PER COMMENT.
  • As soon as TWO PEOPLE have requested the same letter, that letter is official.
(Note: Step One will likely move fast.)

STEP TWO:  Once I have the 5 consonants and 1 vowel, I will edit this post to include them.  THAT'S ALL YOU GET!  Here's what you need to do:
  • Work out the list on your own until you've got all the answers.
  • Post your completed list in the comment section.
  • FILL OUT THE RAFFLECOPTER so you're eligible to win glorious books.  (Please note that, except for anything digital, this giveaway is US only.)
IMPORTANT:  You don't have to play to enter the raffle!  Simply choose a different entry option in Rafflecopter below. 


AUTHORESS'S FAVORITE AUTHORS
(Hint: This list includes authors from today and not-today.)

 1.  J A N E    A _ S _ E N

 2.  N A N _ _    _ _ L _ E A _

 3.  J _ _ _    _ E A _ _ _ S

 4.  _ A _ _ E R _ N E    _ _ R _ _

 5.  S _ _ A N N E    _ _ L L _ N S

 6.  _ A _ R _ _ _ A    _ _ _ _ L L _ _

 7.  _ _ L L _    _ _ _ _ E R

 8.  R A E    _ A R S _ N

 9.  _ A R _    E.    _ E A R S _ N

10.  R _ _ A    S E _ E _ _ S






37 comments:

  20. AND WE HAVE AN L! Voting for letters is now closed. I will now input the letters so you can start working out the puzzle. :)

  21. Wait! I counted wrong! We still need 1 more consonant. >.<

  28. SOOOOO hard....I only have 5 that I'm super confident about. Any more hints??

    1. Get thee to Twitter -- I'm about ready to tweet another hint!

    1. See my latest tweet! I've offered another vowel. First vowel requested by 2 people on Twitter gets added to the author puzzle. :)

    1. Head over to Twitter! #AuthoressReveal Someone just voted for A. A second on the A will get that vowel for the puzzle. :)

  33. Here's what I have so far: Happy to help someone else...cuz I'm stumped
    1. Jane Austen
    2. Nancy _ _ l _ EA _
    3. Jodi Meadows
    4. Katherine
    5. Suzanne Collins
    6
    7. Sally Warner
    8. Rae Carson
    9. Mary E. Pearson
    10. Rita

