Contest #4: TWO TRUTHS AND A LIE

|Day 4: 60% of Authoress
Welcome to Contest #4! Today we're giving away more first-chapter critiques (yay!).
Today's contest: Below you'll find 5 sets of facts about Authoress--each set contains 2 truths and a lie. Your job is to find the lie in each set! Post your answers in the comment box below, and remember to click on Rafflecopter to be entered in the drawing for the critiques!
(Remember: You don't need to play the game to enter the giveaway! Simply choose a different entry option on the Rafflecopter below.)
TWO TRUTHS AND A LIE
SET 1:
A. I suffer from misophonia, a disorder that makes normal human sounds, like chewing, swallowing, and breathing, unbearable to listen to.
B. I have a bone spur in the big toe of my left foot which makes it nigh impossible for me to do a proper relevé. Also it hurts when I wear heels.
C. As a child, I had my appendix removed via emergency surgery, only to later learn that my appendix was fine. This was before the days of rabid medical lawsuits (so there wasn’t one).
SET 2:
A. After college and before marriage, I put my worldly belongings inside—and on top of—a 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle and moved to Nashville, TN.
B. In college, I founded a small campus newspaper that focused on the school of fine arts, since we were largely ignored in the shadow of the school of business. We were still largely ignored, but I had a great experience writing for those two years.
C. I was the accompanist for our University Choir for 3 of my 4 years at Susquehanna University. Those rehearsals were my only experience playing a Steinway full concert grand.
SET 3:
A. At 17, I ran the family car into a tree, completely smashing the front and crackling the windshield. I wasn’t hurt.
B. I currently drive a 1998 Toyota Sienna. Neither door on the passenger’s side opens, because they handles have fallen off. Which means that, if I have a passenger, he has to crawl in through the other side.
C. My husband’s first brand new car had a standard transmission, which I didn’t know how to drive. He took me out for one lesson—just one—and I nailed it.
SET 4:
A. I’ve always had a strange fascination with insects. Our 8th-grade science teacher required a minimum of 30 specimens for our insect collection. I presented him with 84.
B. I’m afraid of heights—I can climb up, but getting down is scary. Once, in San Francisco, I climbed onto a cement thing to take pictures of the trolley turnaround, and I froze. My husband had to come rescue me (in front of lots of people).
C. I grew up believing that women weren’t supposed to drink beer. Which is probably why it’s just recently that I’ve started to appreciate certain brews.
SET 5:
A. My I.Q. is 138, my college G.P.A. was 3.69, and I’m an INTJ.
B. Over the years, I’ve been employed as a daycare teacher, an administrative secretary, a telemarketer, a U.S.P.S. seasonal worker, and an elementary music teacher.
C. I’ve lived in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
Hmm, I think in set 1)A is the lie, in set 2)A is the lie, in set 3)B is the lie, in set 4)A is the lie and in set 5)B is the lie.ReplyDelete
1 - A is the lie, 2 - B is the lie, 3 - A is the lie, 4 - A is the lie, and 5 - A is the lie.ReplyDelete
I'll go with:ReplyDelete
1) A is the lie; 2) A is the lie; 3) B is the lie; 4) A is the lie; 5) C is the lie
I'm going with:ReplyDelete
1. A, 2. A, 3. C, 4. B, and 5. B.
So much fun, and love the reveal!!!
My guesses for lies are: 1A, 2A, 3b, 4C, 5B.ReplyDelete
My guesses are A,B, B, C, B.ReplyDelete
My guesses are: A, A, B, C, BReplyDelete
Set 1 - C is the lie, Set 2 - C is the lie, Set 3 - B is the lie, Set 4 - A is the lie, Set 5 - B is the lie.ReplyDelete
My guesses: 1-A; 2-B; 3-A; 4-B; 5-AReplyDelete
1)A 2)C 3)A 4)A 5)BReplyDelete
Your filthy little lies: 1)C. 2)B. 3)B. 4)A. 5)B.ReplyDelete
This is fun! Also, I am probably so wrong, but here are my guesses.ReplyDelete
1) A 2) C 3) C 4) B 5) B
Can't wait for the reveal!
I've been reading your blog for years, so I'm pretty sure all of these are true. But since you say some are lies, I'll guess with the others: 1: A, 2: A, 3: B, 4: B, 5: CReplyDelete
This was fun but hard! I figured the most specific stuff you couldn’t make up, so I chose those as the truths.ReplyDelete
The lies:
1.B
2.A
3.B
4.A
5.A